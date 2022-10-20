Andy Cohen speaks on Jennifer Aydin throwing a drink at Joe Gorga

Andy addresses the RHONJ drama that went down at BravoCon. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Keith Mayhew/Landmark Media

Andy Cohen has spoken out about Jennifer Aydin throwing a drink at Joe Gorga over the weekend as tension mounts in The Real Housewives of New Jersey franchise.

This weekend was the highly anticipated BravoCon fan event, where stars of the network were on hand to mingle with fans and each other.

While the powers that be worked hard to keep the RHONJ cast split based on who was Team Teresa Giudice and who was Team Joe and Melissa Gorga, an after-hours sighting got out of control.

A video of Jennifer, who’s always been Team Teresa, throwing a drink at Joe went viral.

The face of Bravo and The Real Housewives of New Jersey executive producer Andy Cohen has now shared his thoughts on the incident.

Never the one to hold back his thoughts on the Real Housewives drama, this hot topic was no exception for the Watch What Happens Live host.

What did Andy Cohen say about Jennifer Aydin throwing a drink at Joe Gorga?

Entertainment Tonight correspondent Brice Sander spoke with Andy the other day to tease all things Real Housewives when the topic of Jennifer throwing the drink was brought up. Jennifer has shared her side of the story, but that didn’t stop Andy from being brutally honest in his reply.

“I think the whole thing was gross, all of it,” Andy stated.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The WWHL host also sadly admitted that he didn’t feel things were going to change between Teresa and Gorgas anytime soon. Andy was clear it was a sad situation for all parties involved.

As for how the Team Teresa and Team Gorgas drama will impact future seasons of RHONJ, Andy wasn’t even going there. Andy spilled that those conversations won’t even begin to happen until after Season 13 airs and the reunion takes place.

That means it will be next year before any hints of casting changes are coming for The Real Housewives of New Jersey, which tends to film in the summertime.

Andy Cohen teases The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13

While also speaking with Brice about what’s ahead for all of the Real Housewives franchises, Andy happily shared about the upcoming season of RHONJ.

“Jersey is excellent. We’ve got some new blood,” Andy shared. “It feels like the Jersey we love.”

Although he mentioned the cast shift, Andy also explained that the new people coming in are a great mix for the cast. Andy declared newbies “energize the show” and are perfect for the franchise.

Jennifer Aydin throwing a drink at Joe Gorga became one hot topic this weekend, and Andy Cohen isn’t happy with any of the actions surrounding the indecent.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus. Seasons 1-12 are streaming on Peacock.