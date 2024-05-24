Danielle Cabral ‘unbothered’ as she teases RHONJ drama with Jennifer Aydin

There’s drama brewing between Danielle Cabral and Jennifer Aydin on The Real Housewives of New Jersey and in Episode 4, you’ll see the chips start to fall in place.

A spoiler for the upcoming episode shows a shady moment orchestrated by Jennifer, and it seems Danielle just responded to that.

The scene which will air on Sunday night is likely the catalyst for the feud between the pair.

Danielle posted a video on social media as she teased what’s to come, noting that she’s “unbothered” by the drama because “good always wins.”

We already know that things escalated between the former friends while filming the season, with reports of a physical altercation that led to a brief suspension for both women.

We likely won’t see that fight until later in the season, but we’re paying close attention to Danielle and Jennifer’s behavior as they lay the groundwork.

Jennifer Aydin makes a shady move against Danielle Cabral in RHONJ sneak peek

In a teaser for Episode 4, Jennifer Aydin is up to her old tricks again, this time making a shady move against Danielle.

The mom of five organized a brunch while Danielle was away on vacation, and she had a special guest in attendance.

She invited celebrity hairstylist Lina Kidis, known for slaying the tresses of many Bravo Housewives including Teresa Giudice, her daughter Gia, Dolores Catania, Jennifer Aydin, and others.

Danielle also became Lina’s client after joining the show until she snubbed the hairstylist at one of her events. Since then Lina has had a bone to pick with the Boujie Mama.

Jennifer knew about the incident so she brought Lina on the show and made sure she brought it up on camera.

“There have been things that have been brewing with Danielle that people in this group may not be privy to,” says Jennifer in the clip. “I am allowing Lina to tell the story because I would rather it not come from me.”

Danielle is ‘unbothered’ amid RHONJ drama with Jennifer

Danielle Cabral spoke out after the teaser started circulating online.

She posted a funny video on TikTok with a firm message for Jennifer as she showed off her dancing skills in the clip, at one point, turning her back to the camera, smacking her butt then blowing a kiss – read between those lines.

“Current mood: Unbothered, clear conscience, ” stated the RHONJ who noted that she’s been thriving thanks to her hard work.

“Never using or abusing others to get ahead #goodalwayswins mother f***ers!!!!!!!!” stay tuned,” she added.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.