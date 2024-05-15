Danielle Cabral finally admits ‘I was set up’ and reveals ‘red flag’ she saw with Jennifer Aydin

Danielle Cabral is seeing things in a whole new light now that she’s had time to process her first season on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Things have taken a drastic turn with her alliances on the show as her blind loyalty to Teresa Giudice and Jennifer Aydin has wavered.

During a recent interview, Danielle finally admitted that she was “set up” to discuss the Melissa Gorga cheating rumor on camera.

When things came to light at the Season 13 reunion, the newbie refused to admit that Jennifer and Teresa wanted her to expose Melissa while keeping their hands clean.

A hot mic moment later revealed Danielle’s true feelings after she returned to her dressing room and told her husband, “They set me up.“

She caught a lot of flack from RHONJ viewers for saying one thing on camera and then sharing her true feelings in private.

However, things have changed since then, and now, the mom of two is not afraid to tell her the truth.

Danielle Cabral finally admits she was ‘set up’ by Teresa Giudice and Jennifer Aydin

Danielle Cabral is back for her second season, and during a recent interview, she reflected on the revelations she found out at the reunion about the Melissa cheating rumor.

“Everybody had something to say about that, with me thinking I wasn’t set up,” confessed Danielle during an interview on Gabbing with Gib.

“In my mind whether or not they were setting me up, I knew I was gonna tell her anyway. So even if they said to me on camera ‘She knows’ I would be like ‘Well, I have to tell her.'”

However, Danielle later added, “Knowing what I know now, on that reunion stage, yeah I was set up!”

Danielle found herself in the middle of the drama after she dropped the bombshell on Melissa during a group event.

Things didn’t go as planned because the brunette beauty already knew about the rumor before the show started filming.

The only one in the dark about it was Danielle who was riddled with guilt thinking Melissa was unaware.

Jennifer and Teresa also knew that it wasn’t a secret to Melissa, they just wanted Danielle to bring it up on camera, and she fell right into their trap.

Danielle Cabral saw a ‘red flag’ with Jennifer Aydin early in their friendship

Danielle also discussed her now-nonexistent friendship with Jennifer Aydin after they got into a physical altercation while filming the season.

“I saw a side of Jen… it was a red flag and I never really said anything,” confessed the RHONJ star who said she spoke to Jen before spilling the tea to Melissa.

“I had said to her outside, ‘I’m gonna tell Melissa,’ and on camera, she goes, ‘I don’t think it’s a good idea,'” shared Danielle. “I was like ‘What girl? You told me five minutes ago to say it.'”

Danielle said when the moment played out she “kept a straight face for her and our friendship, and in that moment I’m like, what are you doing right now?”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.