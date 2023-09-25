Danielle Cabral has sent a cryptic message about karma amid her The Real Housewives of New Jersey drama involving Jennifer Aydin.

Over the weekend, news broke that Jennifer and Danielle had a physical altercation at Teresa Giudice’s party last week.

Things allegedly got so out of hand that production had to get involved after Danielle hit Jennifer with a cup.

Social media was buzzing about the latest RHONJ drama all weekend long.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Danielle was dragged for making Jennifer bleed during the fight.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox.

Now, the BOUJIE KIDZ founder has shared a cryptic message as her time on The Real Housewives of New Jersey could be in jeopardy.

Danielle Cabral sends cryptic message about karma amid Jennifer Aydin RHONJ drama

Taking to her Instagram Stories as the fight with Jennifer took over the Internet, Danielle shared a few slides from her BOUJIE KIDZ fashion show.

However, it wasn’t the pictures that were sending a message but rather what was written on the slides.

“Focus on the good And let God handle the rest” wasn’t written over a picture of Danielle from the back on the runway during the fashion show.

Those words and photo stayed the same throughout her various IG slides. What was different, though, were the words written smaller and changing to spell out a cryptic message.

“OF EVERYONE YOU BURNED JUST TO GET THERE IT’S COMING BACK AROUND AND I KEEP MY SIDE OF THE STREET CLEAN,” was the message spelled out on her Ig Stories.

Danielle shares cryptic message amid RHONJ drama. Pic credit: @daniellecabralofficial/Instagram

Danielle’s husband, Nate Cabral, later shared a video about kind, loving people being pushed to their brink and the beast inside them getting out.

Nate and Danielle with a message 👀👀👀 But here's the thing Nate, Jennifer wasn't the one who was confrontation and threw a plastic cup at Danielle. That was your WIFE. Again I was never Team Danielle or Rachel so don't @ me! #RHONJ pic.twitter.com/BCeCHzOf91 — Sunnyrose12 (@Sunnyrose152648) September 22, 2023

Neither Jennifer nor Danielle have spoken publicly about the altercation as of this writing.

Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral put on RHONJ pause amid investigation

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 filming has been going strong for weeks. Jennifer and Danielle won’t be doing any more filming for the time being.

All About The Real Housewives was the first to break the news of Danielle and Jennifer’s fight. The site also confirmed that the two ladies have been put on pause while Bravo and Sirens Media, the company behind RHONJ, conduct an investigation.

According to Page Six, video footage of Jennifer pushing Danielle to get out of her face and Danielle hitting Jennifer with a cup has been viewed to determine if action should be taken against one or both the women.

There’s no doubt that there is so much more to this story. The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans likely won’t have to wait until Season 14 hits Bravo airwaves to see how this investigation unfolds, so stay tuned.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Season 1-13 is streaming on Peacock.