Critics claim Gia Giudice has the ‘personality of a cardboard box’ as ‘boring’ video shoot goes public

Critics are throwing major shade at Gia Giudice and calling her “boring” after a clip was posted from a photoshoot.

After pausing her law school plans, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has stacked up those coins with many social media collabs.

Her latest business venture brought her to New York City where she was spotted doing a photo shoot for a new campaign.

However, the 23-year-old is getting dragged online and accused of having no personality.

The video showed Gia slowly strutting down the street clad in a long leather skirt, boots, and a red top as the photographer tried to get his shot.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The video was posted on X and now users are tearing her apart online, criticizing everything, from her outfit to her walk and even her personality.

Critics slam ‘boring’ Gia Giudice as a video of her modeling gig goes public

RHONJ fan KrissyBalls reposted a video of Gia doing a modeling campaign in New York and trashed the reality star turned influencer.

“What campaign?” she wrote. “She called ONE pap, put on an unseasonable & terrible outfit and awkwardly walked down an empty street in the W Village. The way she mouthed ‘hi’ to smile. The old cliched/amateur ‘red carpet trick.'”

“This didn’t give me life. It gave me douche chills. #RHONJ,” the post read.

What campaign? She called ONE pap, put on an unseasonable & terrible outfit and awkwardly walked down an empty street in the W Village. The way she mouthed ‘hi’ to smile. The old cliched/amateur ‘red carpet trick’.



This didn’t give me life. It gave me douche chills. #RHONJ pic.twitter.com/QT7HoZWHn1 — Pop Culture with Balls (@KrissyBalls) August 1, 2024

After the shady post garnered attention online, people took to the comments to trash Gia.

Someone wrote, “She is SO boring. She has the presence and personality of a cardboard box. Go away, Gia.”

Another X user said, “Is this the stuff she thinks she’s an influencer with? She may want to rethink that job as well, cuz she sucks at it!”

“CRINGE,” someone wrote.

Another added, “She looks so uncomfortable and awkward.”

“What in tarnation is this,” an X user questioned.

Shade from the fans. Pic credit: @MikkiiMinx/@jolyson_/@Kouklitsa1077/ @istayalert/@Lorna8260/X

Gia was recently spotted filming a Bravo spin-off

While the haters are busy hating, Gia is booked and busy, not just with her paid partnerships and RHONJ stint, but with another reality show in the works.

Gia is filming a spin-off show Made in Manhatten with several other Bravo kids including Brooks Marks, son of Salt Lake City Housewife, Meredith Marks, and Ariana Biermann the youngest daughter of RHOA alum Kim Zolciak.

A recent clip from @queensofbravo showed the group heading out on a beach excursion.

We spotted Gia on the boardwalk with a life jacket in hand, with her boyfriend Christian Carmichael close behind.

We also saw Brooks, Ariana, and a few other unfamiliar faces.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.