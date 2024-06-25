Gia Giudice, Riley Burruss, and other Bravo kids spotted filming spinoff show — Here’s what we know

There’s a new reality TV show on the horizon and it might be coming to Bravo sooner than you think because the cast is in the middle of filming.

The series will feature the kids of some familiar Housewives and the young adults were recently spotted out on the town with the Bravo cameras in tow.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Gia Giudice is one of the cast members to be featured in the up-and-coming series.

Brooks Marks, the son of Meredith Marks from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, is also in the mix, and so is Riley Burruss, the daughter of former Atlanta Housewife Kandi Burruss.

Another RHOA offspring is also in the mix: Ariana Biermann, Kim Zolciak’s youngest daughter.

The spinoff is titled Making it in Manhatten, and the network teased the new show months ago, without mentioning any details about the cast.

For now, it’s unclear if there are other Bravo kids in the series, but so far there have only been signs of Gia, Riley, Brooks, and Ariana.

@queensofbravo shared snaps that showed the foursome filming the new show.

“The boots are on the ground for Bravo’s next reality series… 👀,” the caption read.

The first photo showed the foursome enjoying a night out, seemingly taking in Luann de Lesseps’s cabaret show.

Meredith was also filming with her son, Brooks, and the girls as a photo showed her on stage with the RHONY alum.

Meanwhile, a source claimed that Gia was involved in some drama and, at one point, left the table to call her mom, Teresa Giudice.

The 23-year-old was also spotted filming on a different day, this time at an outdoor eatery with Brooks.

Here’s what we know about Making it in Manhattan

Bravo teased the upcoming reality TV show in a press release in May, announcing two new shows for the network, one of them being Making It in Manhattan.

The show follows a “tight-knit group of friends” as they “navigate the trials and triumphs of young adulthood” in the Big Apple as noted in the press release.

“While some hail from the spotlight of well-known families, others have created a legacy of their own, but they all are looking to thrive in the city that never sleeps,” it continues.

Cameras will follow the Bravo offsprings as they “challenge societal norms, redefine success, juggle personal and romantic relationships, and lean on each other for support to turn their skyline-high aspirations into reality.”

Will you be tuning in to Making it in Manhatten when it premieres on Bravo?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.