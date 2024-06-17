Here’s the latest reason RHONJ star Gia Giudice is getting backlash online

Teresa Giudice has a lot of haters, and by extension so does her eldest daughter Gia Giudice who continues to get bashed online.

The critics’ latest contention with Gia is due to a recent social media post.

This has nothing to do with The Real Housewives of New Jersey, but more about her job as a social media influencer.

Gia posted a new video that showed her traveling out of state for an event in partnership with Juicy Drop Candy.

The company took care of the accommodations including putting her in a fancy hotel for the weekend.

This is not Gia’s first partnership as she’s had several brand deals since graduating college.

However, not everyone is happy about Gia’s business ventures and when she posted about her latest partnership, she got backlash.

RHONJ fans tell Gia Giudice to ‘go away’ as she promotes her latest partnership

Gia gave her Instagram followers a glimpse of her busy weekend, which included a trip to Kansas City courtesy of her latest partnership.

“Travel with me to Kansas City for the Breakaway Music Festival with Juicy Drop Candy 🍭 #couryhospitality #juicydroppartner,” she captioned.

The video showed the RHONJ star at the airport, and we also got a glimpse of the fancy hotel room stocked with Juicy Drop candy.

After Gia posted the video, the critics had a lot to say.

“Who cares … go do something that makes a difference,” responded a commenter.

“No one cares!! Go away little girl you’re as cringe as your mother,” exclaimed someone else.

“She is a nobody. What has she done with her life go on a show with her trash can mother. To all you who have anything to say to me I will say this to you KISS MY @$$ LMFAO 😂😂😂,” someone wrote.

An Instagram user commented on Gia’s partnership writing, “Nepo baby! Of course she gets an endorsement!”

“Ohhh god you are in my hometown.. ugggggg! Please leave!!” added someone else.

Gia’s critics weigh in. Pic credit: @_giagiudice/Instagram

Gia Giudice is ready to move out of Teresa Giudice’s home

Meanwhile, Gia has been getting backlash about how much camera time she’s been getting this season, but they’ll have to deal with it.

Gia was a topic of conversation in the recent episode as Teresa revealed that her eldest daughter was ready to move out.

“She told me she wanted to move out,” Teresa told her husband, Luis Ruelas in the scene recapped on Bravotv.com. “She’s thinking about getting her own apartment.”

Gia doesn’t want to get an apartment. She wants to live with her longtime boyfriend, Christian Carmichael.

As for whether or not the 23-year-old has already made the big move, that remains to be seen.

There hasn’t been any indication of that on social media so we’ll have to wait and see if they saved that moment for the RHONJ cameras.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.