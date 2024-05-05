Gia Giudice’s latest photo has RHONJ fans asking ‘What happened to her face?’

Gia Giudice wanted to share some gorgeous snaps from her recent trip to Italy, but she didn’t bargain for the comments on her post.

Instead of the usual compliments from the followers, the post is littered with questions asking “What happened to her face?”

While some are assuming that The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has gone the route of fillers, the photos appear to be heavily filtered.

Gia hasn’t responded to the rude comments about her appearance, and while she usually ignores the backlash, occasionally she claps back, so let’s wait and see.

Meanwhile, the eldest Giudice daughter is busy today, gearing up for the new season of RHONJ.

Last season, Gia got a lot of slack for inserting herself in the drama among the cast, but we’ll be seeing a lot of the 23-year-old in Season 14 as well.

The drama kicks off tonight and we’re waiting with bated breath to see what the Garden State ladies have in store for us.

RHONJ star Gia Giudice shares heavily filtered photos

A few days ago, Gia jetted out of the U.S. for a fun getaway to Italy with her friends and she’s been sharing snaps of the adventures on Instagram.

“positano✨💙,” she captioned the post.

In her latest group of photos, she gave her 918,000 followers a view of the stunning Positano backdrop as she stopped to capture the scenery.

However, onlookers were distracted by something else: Gia’s appearance, specifically her face, which appeared to be heavily filtered.

The first snap showed a full view of Gia as she posed for the photo, but there were also some close-ups of her face, and now, RHONJ fans are wondering why she altered her appearance.

Gia’s lips were larger than normal in the photos, and her skin was eerily smooth.

We can’t quite figure out what else was wrong with the photos, but the RHONJ star looked very different.

Critics question Gia’s appearance asking ‘what happened to her face?’

After the photos were posted online, Instagram users rushed to the comment section with many asking why Gia’s face looked different in the snaps.

“Gia please stop doing s**t to your face… You were so beautiful before!!!” one commenter bluntly expressed.

“Oh my. What happened to her face?” questioned someone else.

One person told the RHONJ star “You’re so beautiful…wish you didn’t feel like you needed the filters.”

Pic credit: @_giagiudice/Instagram

Someone else asked, “What has she done to her face 🤷🏼‍♀️???!!”

Another commenter noted, “You don’t need the filter boo you’re pretty without it.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 premieres on Sunday, May 5, at 8/7c on Bravo.