RHONJ’s Gia Giudice puts law school on ‘pause’ for influencer career

Gia Giudice has been killing it as a social media influencer with several brand partnerships under her belt.

However, what we really want to know is what happened to her plans for law school.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was asked about that during a recent livestream and she confessed that those plans are on the back burner.

The 23-year-old graduated from Rutgers University in 2023 with a degree in criminal justice, and her next step was law school.

In a recent episode of RHONJ, we even saw Gia studying for the LSAT exams after moving back home after college.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

However, the show was filmed in 2023 and Gia has been tight-lipped about her law school plans, until now.

RHONJ star Gia Giudice admits law school is on pause

The RHONJ star proved that her influencer career is not slowing down anytime soon, and her latest venture was an Amazon Live video.

While taking questions from viewers, someone asked, “Do you plan on going to law school still?”

“Yes I do,” Gia responded. “Right now, I honestly just took a little pause. I graduated from Rutgers with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and a minor in sociology.”

“So, a lot of people think I didn’t have a lot of background in my law degree. But, I did,” explained Gia.

She reminded the audience that aside from her university training she also had first-hand experience in the legal world.

“I was working at the public defender’s office for my senior year and I also worked at an immigration firm and did paralegal work,” noted Gia.

Gia says she’s ‘just having fun’ as her influencer career takes off

Gia’s desire to embark on a legal career was shaped by her parents’ legal issues.

Her dad, Joe Giudice, was deported to his birth country of Italy in 2019, but he has since relocated to The Bahamas.

Joe is still not allowed back in the U.S., where his four girls reside, and Gia hopes that she can change that when she becomes a lawyer.

However, for now, that’s on the back burner.

“Right now I honestly am just taking a pause from law school but it’s not out of my card,” she said. “Law will always be my passion.”

“I’m honestly just having fun right now with my influencer career and doing things with you guys,” Gia continued. “So, I’m really happy, and I am living out this part of my life right now.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.