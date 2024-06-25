RHONJ critics drag Gia Giudice over new partnership: ‘You don’t shop at Walmart’

Another day, another impressive brand collaboration for Gia Giudice, and this time it’s with retail giant Walmart.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star recently fulfilled her part of the deal and promoted the store online.

In partnership with The Ryl Company, Gia showed her 930,000 followers how easy it was to find the newest flavors of the refreshing drink at their local Walmart.

She also announced a giveaway for one lucky winner in the post.

Meanwhile, the 23-year-old is getting dragged online as critics are not exactly buying what she’s selling.

It’s not the summer drink they seem to have a problem with, it’s her not-so-convincing claim — at least according to the critics — that she shops at Walmart.

The fact that Gia hopped in her expensive Porsche for the quick trip, didn’t help her cause either.

Monsters and Critics already reported on the backlash the RHONJ star received when she showed off the pricey purchase in May.

However, people are not easing up on the university graduate, turned social media influencer, and now her every move is being scrutinized.

RHONJ star Gia Giudice is a Walmart partner

The RHONJ star posted a giveaway on her page in collaboration with Walmart and The Ryl company.

“Come with me to @walmart to try @therylcompany newest flavors, Peaches & Cream and Green Citrus!” she captioned the Instagram post, adding “#walmatpartner” in the clip.

The promotional video showed Gia as she hopped into her fancy new Porsche, entered the store, and picked up the latest additions from The Ryl Company before heading back to her New Jersey mansion.

The video featured a short cameo from Gia’s mom Teresa Giudice, her youngest sibling Audriana, and a friend, who were waiting to try the new flavors.

After taste-testing the peach and citrus, the OG declared, “I’m a peach girl.”



“GIVEAWAY: We will be choosing 1 lucky winner to receive a variety pack of Ryl’s New Exclusive Walmart Flavors!” Gia told her followers in the post.

Critics bash Gia Giudice for claiming to shop at Walmart

After she posted the three-minute video online, people took to the comments to bash Gia.

“Gia you know yo ahh never been to Walmart before 😂,” wrote a commenter.

Someone else reiterated, “Do not believe she shops at Walmart.”

“😂😂😂 she only shops at Walmart if they pay her,” one person responded laughingly.

An Instagram user exclaimed, “Girl stop you don’t shop at Walmart. Lol 😂.”

“I just want to know what walmart she is at thats completely empty 🤣🤣,” said someone else.

Pic credit: @_giagiudice/Instagram

Do you think Gia shops at Walmart or is she just doing this for a paycheck? Sound off in the comment section below.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.