Critics ask RHONJ’s Gia Giudice ‘What happened to your face?’ as she boldly shows acne outbreak

Gia Giudice is experiencing a terrible acne outbreak and her latest video has people asking “What happened to your face?”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star gave her followers a glimpse of her skin before undergoing another makeup routine.

However, her social media followers are convinced that the constant makeup use is to blame for the state of her skin.

This is not the first time that Gia has opened up about her struggles with acne, she has been very vocal about that on social media.

At one point the 23-year-old teamed up with Aviclear for a series of treatments using their FDA-cleared laser treatment, and she saw great results after the first round.

After she shared the procedure online, she got a lot of advice to stop using makeup, and now that her acne has flared up again, she’s getting the same feedback.

RHONJ’s Gia Giudice posts filter-free video amid recent acne breakout

The RHONJ star wanted to be transparent with her followers so she opted to forgo a filter despite going through a bad acne breakout.

Gia went barefaced while doing a get ready with me video, showing large red bumps and irritated skin due to the recent flareup.

“This is my face with the beauty filter off, this is what my acne is looking like today,” Gia told her TikTok followers. “I just took pimple patches off my face, I have literally been using these things like clockwork.”

Gia then showed how she covered up the spots and bumps using concealer, as she did a full makeup routine while getting ready for a day out.

Critics urge Gia to take a break from wearing makeup

After Gia posted her makeout routine online and showed her blemishes, she received many responses.

“Omg what happened to your face? horrible,” someone rudely commented.

However, most of her followers posted some good advice in the comment section with many sharing things they’ve used to clear up their acne.

Several people also told the RHONJ star to take a break from wearing makeup.

“I think it’s honestly because she wears too much makeup and too many different products going on,” reasoned one commenter.

“STOP with ALL the make up. That’s why your face breaks out. And it’s just WAY too much. Fake!!!” exclaimed someone else.

RHONJ fans weigh in. Pic credit: @giagiudicexx/Instagram

A TikTok user wrote, “Girl, no hate at all, but you HAVE to let your skin breathe and stop putting all of that on your face. It will help I promise!”

“Do you ever go a while without makeup?” someone asked. “Just wondering how your face does without it for a while.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.