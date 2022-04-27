Gia Giudice blasted for wearing too much makeup

Gia Giudice called out for wearing “too much” makeup. Pic credit: @_giagiudice/Instagram

The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Teresa Giudice couldn’t help showing off Gia Giudice’s look for her spring formal.

Gia has been a part of Season 12, complete with her own confessional. However, the last several episodes haven’t featured the daughter of the OG RHONJ star.

Teresa was proud to show off how beautiful Gia looked, but several critics thought she did too much with the makeup.

RHONJ’s Gia Guidice called out for ‘too much makeup’

Teresa Giudice’s post on Instagram showed off how beautiful Gia Giudice looked for her spring formal.

She wrote, “My baby at her spring formal ❤️”

Several comments called her beautiful, but the critics stood out for commenting on how much makeup Gia Giudice wore.

One commenter wrote, “She’s young and beautiful, no need for so much makeup.”

Another said, “The makeup ??? Yikes”

Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

The comments continued coming, including this one, “Too much makeup 💄”

Another one chimed in with, “So much makeup that she doesn’t need🤦‍♀️”

One more said, “Too much makeup, she looks ———-“

Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

Gia Giudice on Season 12 of RHONJ

Since the show began, Gia Giudice and her sisters have filmed The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Season 12 was different for Gia, though.

Teresa Giudice’s daughter is one of the most talked-about Housewives children across the franchises. The song she wrote for her uncle, Joe Gorga, and her mom, Teresa, went viral on TikTok. It was part of an episode in the earlier seasons but went viral during quarantine.

Her relationship with her uncle has been strained. Joe said a lot about her dad, Joe Giudice, which caused strain within the family. It was addressed again during the Season 12 premiere, where Joe and Gia had a confrontation. It’s a touchy subject and one that doesn’t seem to be resolved.

There were rumors that Gia would attend the Season 12 reunion, but that doesn’t appear to be what happened. She is also rumored to be making money from the season, and it’s likely given since she filmed her own confessional. Joe Gorga and Teresa Giudice did have a confrontation at the reunion, and she called him a “b***h boy,” which caused him to walk off stage.

Teresa loves to show off the important people in her life, including her daughter Gia Giudice. Her spring formal photo was met with plenty of praise, but the critics called her out for the heavy makeup she wore.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on Bravo.