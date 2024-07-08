RHONJ star Gia Giudice’s career and net worth

All eyes have been on Gia Giudice this season as she’s getting more camera time on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

The eldest daughter of OG Teresa Giudice has been getting down and dirty with the other women, and she recently debuted her first Season 14 confessional.

Gia has been able to film more scenes for the show now that she’s graduated from college.

The 23-year-old has reportedly been pulling in a Bravo paycheck since Season 12, but there have been conflicting reports about how much she gets paid.

That’s not the only source of income for the budding law student, she also brings in money from multiple brand partnerships.

Let’s delve a bit deeper into Gia’s career and net worth.

What is RHONJ star Gia Giudice’s career?

Gia graduated from Rutgers University in 2023 with a degree in criminal justice and had plans to attend law school after that.

However, it’s been over a year and the RHONJ star hasn’t made any mention of when she’ll pursue that endeavor.

That doesn’t mean Gia has been sitting idly by and living off her reality TV mom, she’s been making her own money as a social media influencer.

So much money that she recently made her first “big girl purchase” as she called it — a fancy white Porsche.

She was able to afford that purchase thanks to multiple business partnerships, including one with fast fashion brand Shein.

Gia’s 933,000 Instagram followers have also helped her snag several other endorsement deals and sponsored posts.

Her latest partnerships included Walmart, The Ryl Company, Juicy Drop, Baddest Bod, White Fox Boutique, Evry Jewels, RepHresh, and Box Bollen, which she gets paid to endorse.

Gia also gets an income from being on RHONJ, and as for how much she brings in from that, Kim Depaola spilled some tea on that back in 2022.

At that time, Gia had just turned 21 and was getting more vocal on the show about the family drama. That reportedly granted her a $50,000 paycheck, but that number has not been confirmed.

What is Gia’s net worth?

Gia has seemingly been stacking away her savings because she shared plans on RHONJ to move out of the family home where she now resides.

So, what is Gia’s net worth?

That information is hard to come by because despite being a Bravolebrity, Gia is still just an up-and-coming reality TV star.

One website estimates her net worth to be about $1.5 million, but that amount seems grossly exaggerated.

Gia’s mom Teresa Giudice’s net worth stands at $500,000 and her stepdad Luis Ruelas is worth $2 million.

Do you believe that Gia is worth $1.5 million? Sound off in the comment section below?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.