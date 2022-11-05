RHONJ: Gia Giudice talks struggle with acne, takes us into her treatment session

Gia Giudice opens up about her acne struggles. Pic credit: @_giagiudice/Instagram

We often see Gia Giudice glammed up in hair and makeup for a red-carpet event or an appearance on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

However, we don’t see Gia barefaced without her makeup, and she recently confessed to struggling with acne for a few years.

The 21-year-old revealed the news in a recent video where she opened up about the new treatment she’s using to help with her skin issues.

Gia has teamed up with Cutera using their technology AviClear — the “first FDA cleared energy device” used to treat mild and several acne.

She posted a video on social media and allowed cameras to follow her for the first three required treatments.

Gia went to the appointment casually dressed in leggings and a black top with a white puffer vest and matching white sneakers.

“You may have heard me talk about how I struggled with acne during quarantine. I’m so happy to announce that I’ve partnered with AviClear by Cutera,” Gia noted in her post. “I can’t wait for you to follow along on this AviClear journey with me!”

RHONJ star Gia Giudice talks about her acne struggles

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star opened up about her acne struggles in the Instagram post and confessed to feeling optimistic about this new technology.

“I never thought I’d be able to imagine my future without worrying about acne, but now I can!” said Gia in her caption while sharing that the technology is chemical free and safe for all skin types.

“For the past two years, I’ve been struggling with acne, and to find a treatment that works long-term is life-changing,” she added. “AviClear targets the sebaceous glands to treat acne at its source, and it’s so simple.”

The Bravo personality told her followers that she has already seen “incredible” results after one treatment and encouraged people to follow along on her journey. However, her comments were filled with negative responses after sharing the post online.



Gia Giudice bashed over acne treatment

Critics told the Real Housewives of New Jersey star to stop wearing makeup if she wants to get rid of her acne.

However, most of the backlash was about the seemingly pricey treatment — which people noted Gia didn’t pay for.

“Why don’t you recommend something that people can afford. You get everything for free. pfft,” wrote one Instagram user.

“Its all ok for you, average person cannot afford such treatments. Ill bet your not paying for it anyway,” added someone else.

One person asked, “Did you actually have to pay for your treatment or got it free for promoting it?”

“Just like her mom promoting treatments they get paid for😂,” added another critic.

Gia has yet to comment on the hate.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.