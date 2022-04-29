RHONJ: Teresa Giudice responds to viewer backlash about her daughter Gia being disrespectful

Teresa Giudice defends her daughters’ actions this season. Pic credit: Bravo

The Giudice family has endured a tumultuous past several years in the public eye. Teresa Giudice and ex-husband Joe Giudice both spent time in prison for fraud, Teresa lost both of her parents to long-term illness, and their four daughters endured the divorce of their parents.

Gia Giudice is an adult now, and even if she is still her mom’s little girl, she is acting like and being treated like an adult. She was considered a friend-of this season, earning a salary and filming her own confessionals.

While the other Housewives had opinions about Gia being involved in their internal group issues, viewers thought Gia was downright disrespectful and should have minded her own business.

Teresa talked about how she wants to be more like Gia

Teresa was a guest on the Access Hollywood Housewives Nightcap, and hosts Emily and Lauren asked her how she felt about how Gia handled herself this season.

“As a mom, you never know if you’re doing a great job, until you see your children and how they act, and what people say about them,” Teresa said. “I know a lot of people were saying Gia was being disrespectful, but Gia adores my brother,” she elaborated, speaking about the confrontation between her brother Joe Gorga and his niece, Gia. Much of the season was centered around Joe Gorga’s criticism of Joe Giudice, which angered Joe Giudice’s oldest daughter, who protects her father at all costs.

Teresa spoke of all of her daughters, “But I have to say my kids do have a voice. Even with me, even with their dad. They have a voice. They’re not the type of kids that you tell to shush and they keep quiet.” She said they must take after her. “The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree!”.

“I always want [Gia] to be respectful, and she is. All my kids are,” Teresa continued. “I need to take some lessons from them, I really do, because I’m really quick to react.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Viewers thought Gia went too far this season

Fans of RHONJ were critical of Gia throughout the season, especially when she went after Margaret Josephs at a charity softball game. When Teresa, Gia, and Teresa’s fiance, Luis Ruelas, arrived later than the others, they hustled to get ready. That’s when Teresa offered some of the clothing from her new workout line to the other women. Margaret Josephs said, “No, we’re good, we’re good,” which immediately tested Teresa, who said, “why do you have to say it like that, ‘we’re good.”

Gia then said, “you’re all wearing the same thing anyways. We’re all wearing black leggings. She supports you guys with everything.” Fans immediately took to social media to say Gia was disrespectful and out of order.

Combine the softball game with the fight with her uncle, and viewers thought Gia needed to take several steps back. While RHONJ viewers may think Gia doesn’t have a right to step in, it doesn’t look like she’ll stop anytime soon.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.