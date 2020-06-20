Counting On fans don’t think Jana Duggar is happy following new garden pic

Jana Duggar is a hot topic for the Duggar family. One opinion is that she should be out enjoying life and living without being chaperoned wherever she goes.

Long-time Duggar followers have questioned why Jana remains single and living at the Duggar compound. Earlier this year, she celebrated her 30th birthday, and fans are anxiously awaiting a courtship announcement from her.

Does Jana Duggar enjoy her life?

Throughout their duration on reality television, the Duggars have showcased Jana Duggar’s talents. From her green thumb to her renovation expertise, she is a true gem. She appears to be good at everything, which is why so many followers are fascinated by the fact that she is not married already.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

The Duggar family shared a photo of Jana’s growing garden on social media. While many of the comments were about how awesome the place looks and the talent she has, there were a few who questioned whether she was happy and living her best life.

One commenter even suggested she be allowed to explore without a chaperone. Jana Duggar typically travels with the family or with her father, Jim Bob Duggar. There has been at least one exception, though. Last summer, she went to visit Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo in California alone, but the trip wasn’t broadcast.

What is next for Jana Duggar?

With a new season of Counting On coming in just a few weeks, viewers have been wondering what Jana Duggar has been doing. From gardening to sewing masks during the coronavirus pandemic, she has been keeping busy.

In the trailer for the new season, Jana is getting her hair done when she is asked about a boyfriend. She is put on the spot and it looks like she says she wants one, but will she admit to having one?

Read More Jessa Duggar responds to overbearing follower giving her ‘advice’

Also, in a confessional, the eldest Duggar daughter gushes about her competitive family. The Duggars will be doing a scavenger hunt in teams, but who will win? There will be plenty of Jana moments in the season to come.

For now, Jana has kept a low profile on social media. She hasn’t been on Instagram since her Mother’s Day tribute to Michelle Duggar, but she will likely return with one for Jim Bob Duggar on Father’s Day.

Counting On returns Tuesday, July 7 at 8/7c on TLC.