Jana Duggar returns to social media with Mother’s Day tribute to Michelle Duggar

Jana Duggar returned to social media after weeks away to share a Mother’s Day tribute to her mom.
Michelle Duggar has made a lasting impact on her daughter’s life, one that she documented within her post.
As the eldest daughter of the Duggar children, Jana has been Michelle’s right hand for most of her life. From helping with chores to teaching the kids who came after her, the Counting On star has done it all.
Jana’s tribute to Michelle
All of the praises Jana Duggar sang for her mother reflected in the photos she chose to share. Michelle has raised a brood of children, many of whom are married and beginning their own families.
Several throwback photos were included to showcase the early years of Michelle Duggar and her mothering.
From helping John-David and Jana fish with a baby on her hip to a more dressed up photo with several of the Duggar kids in front of what appears to be a church, it was clear that she was all in when it came to motherhood.
Typically, Jana Duggar doesn’t say much about her personal life on social media. She often shares photos or verses, but when she does talk about family, the words are written from the heart.
She wants to be more like Michelle Duggar and has learned a lot from being her sidekick of sorts.
Mom, If I were to think of one word to describe you, the first word that comes to mind is “selfless.” You are always giving of your time, energy and resources to bless others. I honestly don’t know how you do all that you do! You can run on little sleep for days on end just to make sure your family is taken care of. If we’re sick or not feeling well, you’re tender and compassionate, and you’ll care for us around the clock. If we’ve made a mess of something, you’re there to help us restart and get back on track. If we’re downhearted or discouraged, you’re a shoulder to cry on and you know the words to speak that will bring hope to our hearts. If we’ve lost something, you call a search party and help us look for it. If we’re stressed about an upcoming test, you’re there to encourage us and tell us we can do it. If we’re overwhelmed or have a lot on our plate, you’re always there asking, “What can I do to help you?” If we’re anxious or worried about something, you’re there to pray with us and help to calm our fears. If we can’t figure something out, you’re there to tell us we can do it and encourage us to persevere. If we have goals or dreams, you’re there to cheer us on and do what you can help us accomplish them. If we’re searching for guidance or direction in any area of life, you point us to wisdom from the Word of God. If we have messed up and failed miserably, even broken your heart, you are always there for us, forgiving us before we even ask, and forever loving us unconditionally. Mom, you truly are a picture of Jesus! You are a Proverbs 31 woman! Thank you for being my best friend! Happy Mother’s Day! ❤️ I love you so much!
Where has Jana Duggar been?
Seeing Jana Duggar return to social media on Mother’s Day wasn’t shocking. Her last post was of her in her garden, tending to what she loves doing on April 22.
She wouldn’t miss a chance to praise her mother on a special day. Jana is the oldest Duggar daughter who is not yet married. She is the only adult female child living at the compound as well.
Next in line behind her is Johannah, who will turn 15 later this year.
Counting On fans are excited to see where Jana will go in life, with special interest focused on when she will get married and begin a family.
She has been linked to various people, including both Lawson Bates and her best friend, Laura DeMasie.
Hopefully, Jana Duggar will continue to post as the weeks go on while there are still plenty of people quarantined at home.
The show is not currently airing, leaving social media as the only way of keeping up with the Duggar crew and what has been happening in their lives.
Counting On is currently on hiatus, but it is expected to return to TLC later this year.
