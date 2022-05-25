Clay Jordan from Survivor recognized by the show after he died last week

Clay Jordan played on the Survivor: Thailand season. Pic credit: CBS

Survivor paid tribute to Clay Jordan after the news came out last week that the former castaway had died. It was a very sad revelation, but it also led to some good memories resurfacing from the time that Clay tried to become a Sole Survivor.

It was Clay Jordan’s daughter who revealed that he had died, as she let his family, friends, and fans know about the sad news on social media. He had been having a difficult time and went into the ICU, but he didn’t make it through the hospital trip.

Survivor fans got to know Clay when he was a part of the Season 5 cast way back in 2002. Playing on Survivor: Thailand, Clay began the show as a 46-year-old from Monroe, Louisiana, and he ended up becoming a very beloved part of the reality competition.

Clay made it all the way to the end of Survivor: Thailand and was in the final two with Brian Heidik. It was a very intense vote to determine the Survivor 5 winner, with Brian barely beating Clay on a 4-3 jury decision.

Survivor pays tribute to Clay Jordan

“We are saddened to learn of the passing of a beloved member of the Survivor family, Clay Jordan. Our thoughts go out to his family during this difficult time,” reads a new post that has been placed on the Survivor social media accounts.

We are saddened to learn of the passing of a beloved member of the Survivor family, Clay Jordan. Our thoughts go out to his family during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/KABzWMiIJZ — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) May 23, 2022

Fans respond to Clay Jordan’s passing

Many Survivor fans have been leaving thoughtful comments on the social media posts that the show has shared about Clay Jordan’s passing.

“When the news broke last week I was devastated. Clay was such a big reason why Thailand was so special. Please to the right thing survivor and dedicate this finale in his honor, he loved this game. Rest easy uncle clay,” wrote Twitter user Steve Stinger on a post.

Sign up for our newsletter!

A fan leaves a great comment for Clay Jordan of Survivor 5. Pic credit: @SteveStinger/Twitter

For Survivor fans who want to go back and watch Clay playing on Survivor: Thailand, all of those episodes are available for streaming through Paramount+.

Survivor 42 finale brings an end to the season

The big Survivor 42 season finale airs on May 25, and this will be where viewers find out which one of the final five castaways has left Fiji with the $1 million prize.

Ahead of the three-hour finale, the Survivor 42 jury spoke about Ponderosa and revealed some of their thoughts about residing there after elimination. Omar Zaheer made it sound like he did not have a pleasant experience after getting voted out at Tribal Council.

And stay tuned, everyone, because we have a possible leaked Survivor 43 cast list and that new group of people is already reportedly playing the game in Fiji.

Survivor 42 airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on CBS.