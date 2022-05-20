Survivor: Thailand star Clay Jordan has died

Clay Jordan had a lot of fun playing on Survivor 5. Pic credit: CBS

Clay Jordan from Survivor: Thailand has died at the age of 66. The sad news was shared by his daughter, who let Survivor fans know what had taken place.

It was on Survivor 5 that Clay was a cast member. Filmed in Summer 2002, the Thailand-based season then aired in Fall 2002 on CBS.

At the time, Clay was a 46-year-old from Monroe, Louisiana, and he was clearly good at playing the game. This was also back when the Survivor jury voted on the final two, rather than the current final three.

Clay finished as the runner-up on Survivor: Thailand, losing an extremely close jury vote of 4-3 to Brian Heidik during the jury process. For Survivor fans who want to go back and re-watch some of those episodes, everything can be streamed on Paramount+.

His daughter reveals that Clay Jordan passed away

“Clay Brooks Jordan, my sweetheart of a Dad, went to heaven to meet Jesus and be reunited with his beautiful bride! Andy and I are so heartbroken, but We get comfort from knowing they are together and he is no longer in pain. We love you, Dad! You will forever be my HERO!” Shanda Jordan, the daughter of Clay Jordan, wrote in a Facebook post.

Prior to the revelation from his daughter, she had also been asking for prayers as he made a trip to the ICU.

