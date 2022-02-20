Celebrity Big Brother spoilers: Who won Power of Veto today on CBB3?

Miesha Tate is trying to win Celebrity Big Brother 3 and the $250,000 prize. Pic credit: CBS

More Celebrity Big Brother spoilers come from the live feeds on Saturday night, as the final five houseguests played in the latest Veto Competition.

Since there are only five people left (Todrick Hall, Cynthia Bailey, Todd Bridges, Lamar Odom, and Miesha Tate), everyone got to play for the POV.

Backtracking a bit, a lot has happened over the past 24 hours for the Celebrity Big Brother 3 cast. Carson Kressley got evicted, a new HOH was crowned, and then a Nomination Ceremony took place.

We now know who won the Veto Competition as well, and it foreshadows what’s about to happen at the Veto Meeting.

Outside of the house, Carson Kressley apologized to Shanna Moakler for what happened, and Big Brother fans will get to see both of them again during the season finale.

Celebrity Big Brother 3 spoilers: Live feeds 24-hour recap

Late Friday night, Todrick Hall won the Head of Household Competition. This was the first time that he has been HOH this winter, and it guaranteed Todrick a spot in the final four.

Todrick then hosted a Nomination Ceremony on Saturday, where he announced that Lamar Odom and Todd Bridges would be going on the block.

During the day, Todrick talked with Cynthia about when he learned of The Cookout, and the houseguests got comfortable until they were gathered to participate in a really important Veto Competition.

Celebrity Big Brother 3 spoilers: Who won the Power of Veto?

Everyone got to play for the Power of Veto, and for the nominees, a lot was on the line. Winning the Veto Competition would guarantee one of them a spot with Todrick in the final four and safety from going home.

Todd Bridges was the celebrity who won the Power of Veto this time, giving him another competition win as the season starts to wind down. At the Veto Meeting, Todd will now get a chance to take himself off the block.

There are only two choices for replacement nominees, and Todrick will have to place either Miesha Tate or Cynthia Bailey on the block next to Lamar Odom. This is not the situation that Todrick would have preferred, as it means he could lose a CBB3 jury vote by “getting blood on his hands.”

Todrick may have a difficult choice, because he is either putting Cynthia on the block during her birthday weekend, or he is breaking his final two deal with Miesha to put her on the block and send her home. There are only two votes this week, so it’s also possible that a tie could happen and that would force Todrick to be the deciding vote.

Coming up, there are new episodes of Celebrity Big Brother 3 on Sunday, February 20, and Monday, February 21.

