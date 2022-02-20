Big Brother ‘superfan’ Todrick Hall says he didn’t learn about The Cookout from watching the show

American Idol contestant Todrick Hall was cast as a houseguest on the Celebrity Big Brother 2022 season. Pic credit: CBS

Todrick Hall, someone who has called himself a Big Brother superfan and someone whom his fans have called a long-time fan of the show, made a startling admission on the live feeds Saturday.

While chatting with Cynthia Bailey about being on the show and why he felt it was “fate” that he was invited to play on Celebrity Big Brother, the topic of The Cookout came up.

The Cookout was a dominant alliance from Big Brother 23 that, with the leadership of Tiffany Mitchell, made it all the way to the final six intact.

The members of The Cookout were Tiffany, Xavier Prather, Derek Frazier, Kyland Young, Azah Awasum, and Hannah Chaddha. From that group, Derek and Xavier made it to the final two, with the BB23 jury picking Xavier to win the $750,000 prize.

But could a self-professed Big Brother superfan actually be a superfan if they didn’t know about The Cookout and didn’t watch Big Brother 23 even take place?

Todrick makes an admission about The Cookout on Big Brother

“I know people who have been on this show before and that’s the reason I wanted to be on it,” Todrick said to Cynthia, referencing former houseguests like Tamar Braxton and members of the BB23 cast that he is now friends with.

“The people that were in The Cookout were just so iconic, and when I would see it on Facebook and stuff, and hear things about it, I was like, ‘what’s The Cookout? What’s going on?’ Then I was like, ‘I have to find out what it is.’ When I found out who they were and what they did and how monumental it was that they were the first Black winner of this show after 23 years, I was like, ‘oh if I ever get an opportunity to do this, like I have to do it.'” Todrick elaborated.

This shocking admission from Todrick makes it seem more like he was clout-chasing than a true fan of what The Cookout accomplished. When the BB23 season came to an end, he did throw a huge party and had most of the cast over at his house. And then several members of the BB23 cast stayed at his home for a while. This led to people assuming that he knew them well, but by his own words, he found out about The Cookout through social media.

Was he just lying to Cynthia? It wouldn’t be the first time, but what is the purpose of it at this point?

Todrick: I just can't imagine all of the internet not being like "Shanna, you owe Todrick a huge apology…"



The entire internet: #cbbus3 #CBBUSA3 #CBB3 pic.twitter.com/6aHLkikZav — klay (@ghostklay) February 19, 2022

Following the eviction of Carson Kressley, a new Head of Household is in charge. Here are the Celebrity Big Brother spoilers about who they nominated and what the final four might look like. We are running out of new episodes, and it is almost time to find out who the CBB3 jury picks as the winner.

Now outside of the Big Brother house, Carson apologized to Shanna Moakler for what took place in the game. It looks like he feels really bad about getting duped by Todrick and Miesha Tate, and Carson spoke at length about why that happened.

As for the other side of that coin, Todrick feels that Shanna should apologize to him for what went down on Celebrity Big Brother 3.

Who do you think deserves to win ?



Who are you rooting for ? #CBBUS3 pic.twitter.com/y2B4AdkGiU — Ramo 🐍 (@ramolannisters) February 19, 2022

Celebrity Big Brother 3 airs on CBS during February 2022.