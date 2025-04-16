Celebrity Big Brother kicks out Mickey Rourke: ‘I’m ashamed of myself’ and ‘I’m very sorry’

Celebrity Big Brother UK did not go well for actor Mickey Rourke.

A new season began on April 7, and that actor was part of the Series 24 cast.

Rourke has had a long career in film, including starring roles in Sin City, The Wrestler, Iron Man 2, 9 1/2 Weeks, and The Expendables.

His stay in the Big Brother house in the UK may put a black mark on his future career aspirations.

Rourke was one of 13 people invited to play on Celebrity Big Brother UK this spring. He joined singer JoJo Siwa, TV and radio presenter Angellica Bell, actress and comedian Donna Preston, and nine other celebrities.

Subscribe to our Big Brother newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Politician Michael Fabricant was the first person evicted, but Rourke was soon out the door next, lasting only six days after a controversial stay.

Mickey Rourke kicked off Big Brother after dustup with Chris Hughes

Rourke and TV personality and presenter Chris Hughes had a disagreement that escalated into Rourke using language deemed “threatening and aggressive.”

Rourke was also accused of making “homophobic” comments toward JoJo Siwa earlier in the season and using “inappropriate sexual language” to actress Ella Wise.

After producers spoke to Rourke about his behavior again, he was allowed to address the cast before leaving.

“I’m sorry. I can’t take it back, you know, I stepped over the line and I take responsibility for doing the wrong thing. Because I lost my temper, and I’ve been trying to work on it my whole life. And I wish I would have had better self-control, and I’m very sorry. I’m ashamed of myself for losing it for a few seconds there,” Rourke told the cast.

“I blame myself. I know it was my bad, you know, I’ve got a short fuse. I know I upset a lot of people out there. I’m sorry for that. I’m actually ashamed of myself for getting that hot. I went over the line, you know, I did wrong. I guess I could say I’m a work in progress,” Rourke added.

A representative for Rourke contacted Variety to release a statement for the actor.

“These allegations are extremely serious. Mr. Rourke adamantly denies any intentional misconduct. He was not made aware of any such concerns during filming and had no prior knowledge of Ms. Thorne’s discomfort until now,” the statement read.

Below is a quick video showing footage of Rourke before he was sent home.

His full exit video, previously shared online, has now been removed.

More news from the world of reality TV

Big Brother USA 27 arrives on CBS this summer.

Boston Rob Mariano teased a return for Survivor 50. Could the legend return one final time?

Many reality TV alums are on a “dream cast” for The Traitors 4. Folks from Big Brother, Survivor, The Real Housewives, and Bachelor Nation will likely star in the new season.

Celebrity Big Brother airs on ITV1 in the United Kingdom.