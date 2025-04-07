Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra say Carly’s parents ‘exploited’ her, ‘hugely’ benefitted from TV appearance

Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra continue to speak out about their firstborn daughter, Carly.

The Teen Mom couple has been criticized for not respecting the wishes of Carly’s adoptive parents, Brandon and Teresa Davis, but they aren’t backing down.

In recent years, the Davis family has communicated that they don’t want Carly’s image or details about her personal life broadcast in the public eye.

Despite their requests, Tyler and Catelynn have been outspoken about their lack of involvement in Carly’s life, accusing Brandon and Teresa of reneging on their open adoption agreement 15 years ago.

In recent months, Catelynn and Tyler have shared that Carly’s parents have blocked them, no longer allow them to send her gifts, and want her further shielded from the limelight.

During a recent episode of their new podcast, Cate and Ty: Break It Down, they chatted with their latest guest, Jordy Cray, about Carly’s adoption.

One topic that came up was Brandon and Teresa’s monetary gain for agreeing to include images of Carly in episodes of 16 & Pregnant and Teen Mom.

Catelynn addressed the notion that critics blame her and Tyler for exposing Carly publicly and claimed that Brandon and Teresa didn’t sign up for the media attention their daughter has received.

But Catelynn and Tyler disagreed, claiming the Davis family did sign up for it.

“And they also agreed on the whole thing about, ‘Yeah, MTV, you can show the back of [Carly’s] head, and we’re gonna get compensated for it,'” Tyler said.

“‘Only if you compensate us,’” Catelynn added. “‘And if you don’t compensate us, then you’re not allowed to use these pictures on TV.’”

Jordy then asked whether the Davis family benefitted financially from using Carly’s images on TV, and Catelynn and Tyler wholeheartedly agreed.

“Oh, yeah, hugely,” Tyler declared. “Which is why I feel it’s hypocritical…”

Catelynn says Brandon and Teressa have ‘kind of exploited’ their situation

Catelynn acknowledged that their critics think they are exploiting their firstborn and/or posting photos they aren’t “supposed” to before accusing Brandon and Teresa of being the ones doing the exploiting.

“When it’s beneficial for them to exploit Carly and post…,” Catelynn began.

Later in the podcast, Catelynn told their listeners that Carly’s parents have “kind of exploited their situation.”

During their chat with Jordy, Tyler and Catelynn also pointed out that Brandon, Teresa, and Carly were on a magazine cover when Carly was 5 years old, putting her face “all over the cover.”

Tyler also noted that Brandon and Teresa were quoted in the magazine as stating how much they “loved” being part of an open adoption and would continue to keep in contact with the Baltierras, citing how beneficial it was for Carly.

Catelynn says Brandon was ‘upset’ he wasn’t paid for Carly’s photos used online

Fast forward to Carly’s teenage years, and Tyler and Catelynn say that the Davis family changed their minds about sharing “approved” photos of their daughter.

Two years ago, right after their last visit with their daughter, Tyler posted a photo on social media that showed the back of Carly’s head.

According to Catelynn’s version of events, Brandon was irked that he and Teresa weren’t compensated for her and Tyler’s posting Carly’s images on social media.

“Well, I guess we’re kind of upset about it because now MTV can’t pay us,” Catelynn said Brandon told her.

“Because it’s not an exclusive picture,” Tyler added.

Catelynn slams ‘irony’ and ‘hypocrisy’ of Teen Mom fans sharing photos of Carly’s face

Amid the drama about Carly’s online photos, Catelynn recently spoke out against it.

As Monsters and Critics reported, a recent selfie of Carly and her mom, Teresa, went viral on social media.

Catelynn called out the “irony” of people bashing her for posting pics of Carly and then going and doing it themselves.

“The hypocrisy is literally insane to me,” Catelynn complained.

Season 2B of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.