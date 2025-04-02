Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra ‘not allowed’ to send daughter Carly gifts anymore

Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra are struggling with being blocked by Carly’s adoptive parents.

The Teen Mom couple opened up about Carly’s parents, Brandon and Teresa Davis, cutting ties with them in recent months despite the open adoption they agreed to 15 years prior.

During a recent episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Catelynn shared that Brandon and Teresa “straight-up” told their adoption counselor, Dawn Baker, that they blocked Catelynn for their “mental health.”

Catelynn also claimed that Teresa told Dawn to pass along that she and Tyler are “not allowed to send gifts anymore because it’s uncalled for.”

“She said, ‘But tell them they can’t tell anybody I said that.’ And I said, ‘Well, f**k now, I’m saying it. I’m spilling it from the rooftops,’” Catelynn admitted.

Subscribe to our Teen Mom newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Tyler chimed in, adding, “You have my kid. You can’t take my story, too.”

Catelynn believes she’s owed an apology

According to Catelynn, Teresa also told Dawn that she wanted a “very sincere apology” from Carly’s birth mom.

But Catelynn didn’t see it that way at all – in fact, she feels she’s the one who’s owed an apology.

“You? You need an apology? For what? For me putting the truth out about how you are as a human and what you did to us. I deserve a f**king apology,” Catelynn said.

Apparently, Teresa also wasn’t pleased that Catelynn and Tyler used the word “sister” to refer to their other daughters.

Catelynn claimed that Teresa said, “The word ‘sisters’ just really gets me.’”

Tyler added, “It doesn’t sit right with me. Should we say birth sister? What would you prefer? And she literally didn’t really have an answer.”

Catelynn shared that her main goal in continuing to talk about Carly is to let her firstborn daughter know that she and Tyler “never stopped trying” to keep the lines of communication open with the now-teenager.

Catelynn blasts Teen Mom fans for sharing Carly’s photo online

Catelynn and Tyler have come under fire from Teen Mom fans who believe the couple should respect Brandon and Teresa’s wishes and stay out of Carly’s life.

Brandon and Teresa have reportedly had a change of heart regarding Carly’s open adoption, mainly due to Catelynn and Tyler’s fame in the Teen Mom franchise.

But the Baltierras have stood firm, making it clear that they won’t stop talking about Carly, even on TV.

And even though Catelynn and Tyler are typically the ones sharing about Carly on social media, most recently, Catelynn took aim at Teen Mom fans for doing the same.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, a selfie of Carly with her mom, Teresa, began circulating online.

The image soon spread across Facebook groups, and Catelynn spoke out, denouncing bloggers for posting Carly’s image on social media.

Catelynn took to her Instagram Story to call out the “irony” of it all.

“… the same pages & people who continuously bash me & Ty for just speaking about our adoption publicly are now spreading an actual picture of her publicly,” she wrote. “The hypocrisy is literally insane to me.”

Season 2B of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.