Catelynn Baltierra slams Teen Mom fans for leaking daughter Carly’s photo online

A recent photo of Catelynn Baltierra‘s daughter, Carly, has gone viral on social media, and the Teen Mom star is lashing out at those sharing it publicly.

When Catelynn and her husband, Tyler Baltierra, placed Carly for adoption in 2009, her adoptive parents, Brandon and Teresa Davis, agreed to an open adoption.

But as the years went on, the Davises shielded their daughter more and more from the public eye, and as a result, Catelynn and Tyler’s annual visits with Carly dwindled.

Brandon and Teresa have made it clear that they prefer Carly stay out of the limelight despite her birth parents’ reality TV fame.

But despite their wishes, a recent photo of 15-year-old Carly has made its way to social media after several Teen Mom pages discovered the pic “floating around the Teen Mom world.”

The photo features Carly and her mom, Teresa, posing for a selfie.

Amid some speculation that the photo may be AI, Carly’s birth mom, Catelynn, is speaking out and has confirmed that it’s authentic—and she feels it’s “hypocritical” that bloggers are sharing it publicly.

Catelynn takes aim at Teen Mom bloggers posting Carly’s photo online

Taking to her Instagram Story after learning that Carly’s photo began circulating online, Catelynn bashed the Teen Mom pages who posted the pic.

“The irony here is that the same pages & people who continuously bash me & Ty for just speaking about our adoption publicly are now spreading an actual picture of her publicly,” Catelynn began her message.

Catelynn dragged Teen Mom bloggers for posting Carly’s photo online. Pic credit: @catelynnmtv/Instagram

“The hypocrisy is literally insane to me,” Catelynn concluded.

Catelynn and Tyler speak out about the Davises taking away access to Carly

As Carly’s photo continues to make its rounds on

During the most recent episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Catelynn and Tyler revealed that Brandon and Teresa opted to close Carly’s adoption and cut all ties with them.

Catelynn shared that Teresa told her and Tyler’s adoption counselor, Dawn Baker, “to tell us that we’re not allowed to send gifts [to Carly] anymore because it’s uncalled for.”

“You have my kid. You can’t take my story, too,” Tyler added.

“I don’t care about Brandon and Teresa right now,” Tyler shared later in the episode. “Now that the access is taken away, it’s like, well, then…”

As Catelynn explained, she and Tyler never stopped “putting stuff out publicly” because “if Carly has a chance of being able to see that we never stopped trying, she deserves to know that, in my opinion.”

Season 2B of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.