Cashay reveals Korey and Olivia’s plans after Love Island USA ends

Olivia and Korey on Love Island USA. Pic credit: CBS

Love Island USA had a challenge on Tuesday night where the Islanders heard tweets from fans and many of the tweets were insulting.

Among them was one fan who said Olivia Kaiser deserved an Emmy for making it look like she really cared about Korey Gandy.

There are several fans on social media who think Olivia is using Korey to stay at the villa and try to win the final prize.

However, in an interview with After the Island, Cashay Proudfoot told Alex and Elizabeth the truth about Korey and Olivia, including plans they have already made after leaving the villa.

Korey and Olivia have plans after Love Island USA

Fans love to debate who has the best chance of making it in the real world after Love Island USA.

While it looks like Will Moncada and Kyra Lizama are the strongest couple in the villa, Cashay joined Shannon St. Clair and Josh Goldstein in choosing a different couple.

Both Shannon and Josh picked Korey and Olivia, and Cashay joined them in that prediction.

Not only that, but Cashay had some big news she wasn’t sure if she was supposed to share or not about the two.

“They already have a trip to Egypt planned,” Cash said. “I don’t know if I’m allowed to say that but like literally, they are going to travel to freaking Rome together. I am so excited for them.”

Olivia heard that Korey planned to go to Egypt after Love Island USA and it looks like he won’t be going alone.

Cashay on what makes Korey and Olivia strong

When it comes to Korey and Olivia, Cash said they have the best chance to make it in the real world.

“I do because [of] their lifestyles, and what they want,” Cash began. “Olivia thought she wanted a guy like Andre. She said it all the time and then Andre came in and she was like smitten at first, of course.”

“And then she was kind of like, I don’t think that’s what I want anymore. It’s so weird because it was very similar in my situation.”

Cashay talked about how she thought Charlie Lynch was perfect for her and then realized she wanted Cinco Holland all along.

“For [Olivia], she thought, ‘well maybe that’s not the life that I wanted,'” Cash continued. “‘Maybe I do want more of an adventurous lifestyle with Korey.'”

Cashay let out one of her famous squeals and showed how excited she was for Olivia and Korey after they leave Love Island USA.

Love Island USA Season 3 airs on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.