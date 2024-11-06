Carrie Ann Inaba addresses viewers’ criticisms of her as DWTS judge: ‘They can come after me’

Carrie Ann Inaba suggested that viewers can bring it on when criticizing how she critiques celebrity contestants on Dancing With the Stars.

The DWTS judge has been a permanent member of the ABC show since its first season in 2005.

Many fans called her out frequently during Season 33, feeling some of her critiques were too harsh on the celebrity dancers.

Among the pairs that viewers suggested Carrie Ann could’ve given better scores to were The Bachelor’s Joey Graziadei with dance professional Jenna Johnson, as well as actress Chandler Kinney with Brandon Armstrong.

There have even been rumors that DWTS might replace Carrie Ann as a judge, although that has yet to happen.

She recently shared her thoughts on what fans think about her as a judge and how DWTS has evolved from Season 1 to now.

Carrie Ann says DWTS viewers’ criticism ‘sometimes’ hurts her feelings

This week, Carrie Ann stopped by ABC’s Good Morning America to discuss the upcoming milestone 500th episode of DWTS. Lara Spencer mentioned Carrie Ann has been part of “every single one” and “rightfully calls herself the OG” of the dance competition show.

At one point, Lara mentioned that Season 33 has the highest number of viewers voting in the show’s history, and Carrie Ann spoke about how great that is.

“Everybody at home gets to be involved, and I think that’s the way the world should work. We want it this way, right? And we have different opinions. Sometimes people come after me for my opinion,” she said.

Carrie Ann told Lara that “sometimes” it hurts her feelings, but she doesn’t ignore the feedback.

“The better thing is it shows that people love what’s happening, and that makes me happy. They’re passionate about who they’re voting for,” she told Lara.

“It’s OK, they can come after me. I’m a judge. I’m used to it—tough skin. No worries,” she said.

While Lara suggested ignoring the online criticism, Carrie Ann indicated that sometimes she can “learn too” and “it’s all good.”

Monsters and Critics recently reported backlash towards Carrie Ann and rumors about her future as a DWTS judge. However, there are no official reports that she is going anywhere soon.

Carrie Ann said they’re ‘just beginning’ with DWTS ‘resurgence’

Carrie Ann spoke about the show’s evolution as DWTS approaches its milestone 500th episode in November. She reminisced about the late Len Goodman, saying she still hears his voice sometimes, indicating he’d give a dance a 10.

The show officially changed the name of its Mirrorball Trophy to the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy, honoring Goodman, who passed away in 2023.

DWTS’s current trio of judges features former dance professional Derek Hough seated between Carrie Ann and Bruno Tonioli, who have been judges since the show’s first episode.

Lara mentioned the show’s surging popularity during Season 33 and that Carrie Ann is “not over it yet.”

“No way! Are you kidding? We’re like having this resurgence. It feels amazing,” the DWTS judge told her.

Dancing With the Stars airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC and Disney+.