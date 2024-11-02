Carrie Ann Inaba’s future on Dancing With the Stars reportedly in jeopardy following ‘unpredictable behavior’

Carrie Ann Inaba has been a Dancing With the Stars judge since the series premiered on ABC in 2005, but her time on the show could be coming to a close sooner than we think.

While many believed she would make it to her 20th year on the panel of judges, a concerning report from The Sun indicates that producers could take the show in a different direction next season.

“Carrie Ann will always be part of the DWTS family but as with any family, dynamics shift and things change,” a source explained to the outlet.

“She is very much beloved on set but she doesn’t have her place quite like she used to. She doesn’t fit in as well as she once did,” the outlet continued.

“That’s not to say she’s doing a bad job necessarily but again, she just doesn’t fit in with the show or crew like she once did.”

“It’s led to many awkward moments on set, some captured by the cameras.”

Of course, we already know that Carrie Ann is having a rough season on the show.

Carrie Ann’s feedback and scores have been questioned

Viewers and even cast members are questioning her critiques because of the lack of consistency.

“Her time seems to be up, I think it’s only a matter of time before the show pulls the trigger and brings in someone who the audience is excited about,” the source adds of the show’s future.

Amid reported drama behind the scenes, the outlet mentions that fellow judges Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough “haven’t been on the same page” as her this season.

Moreover, it’s “been frustrating for them to try to play off her unpredictable behavior.”

The backlash this season has been off the charts because of the judges’ critiques, and the consensus seems to be that Carrie Ann is making the least sense regarding her scores.

Understandably, the scoring and feedback are subjective, but viewers are picking up on patterns that have compelled them to call for her replacement after the season ends.

Dancing With the Stars has switched up its cast before

Dancing With the Stars is no stranger to changing things up, as evidenced by Tom Bergeron’s firing in 2020, which completely eradicated one of the show’s best parts.

Aging shows tend to have a higher price tag because the talents’ salary increases as the show ages, so bringing in some new blood is often more cost-effective.

That said, it’s hard to imagine Carrie Ann being let go because the show is still killing it in the ratings.

The only scenarios in which we see Carrie Ann go are if she leaves of her own volition or if producers manage to snag someone prominent in the dancing world to take her place.

The good news is that Dancing With the Stars is the only ABC series to grow in the ratings this season.

Season to date, it is averaging 4.6 million viewers and a 0.7 rating among adults 18-49, making it the network’s highest-rated series in the demo by quite a margin.

The numbers are so good that we wouldn’t be surprised if the show returned to putting out two seasons a year.

What are your thoughts on Carrie Ann’s future with the show? Do you think it’s time for another revamp?

Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC on Tuesdays at 8/7c. You can stream full episodes on Disney+ and Hulu.