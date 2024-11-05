Here’s why Dancing With the Stars isn’t on tonight and when it will return

Dancing With the Stars Season 33 has been one of the best seasons in years, so we’re excited to see where the hit competition series goes next.

After Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber were eliminated from the show last week, there was a sense that anyone could go next, and we have bad news if you’re expecting a new episode this evening.

The series is on a short-term hiatus.

Like most other networks, ABC will air election night coverage after voting closes.

This isn’t the first time the series has been put on hold this season, so we’re accustomed to schedule shakeups by this point in the show’s run.

The good news is that we already know when to expect the show to return, with Dancing With the Stars Season 33, Episode 8, set to air on Tuesday, November 12, 2024.

Unfortunately, the series won’t be airing two episodes next week to catch up, but with the season finale fast approaching, there’s a slight possibility of a double elimination.

What performances are coming up on DWTS?

As the next episode is the 500th, there will be plenty of showstopping numbers to celebrate the show’s legacy.

The remaining celebrities and their pro dancers will also perform throwback performances inspired by monumental numbers from DWTS history.

Danny Amendola and Witney Carson will perform a Quickstep to “Hey Pachuco” by Royal Crown Revue, inspired by Helio Castroneves and Julianne Hough’s Season 5 performance

Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson will perform a Contemporary to “Work Song” by Hozier, inspired by Riker Lynch and Allison Holker’s Season 20 performance

Dwight Howard and Daniella Karagach will perform an Argentine Tango to “Sana Maria (Del Buen Ayre)” by Gotan Project, inspired by James Hinchcliffe and Sharna Burgess’ Season 23 performance

Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong will perform an Argentine Tango to “Para Te” by Appart, inspired by Kellie Pickler and Derek Hough’s Season 16 performance

Ilonah Maher and Alan Bernstein will perform a Quickstep to “Chuck Berry” by Pharrell Williams, inspired by Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold’s Season 25 performance

Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold will perform a Viennese Waltz to “Glimpse of Us” by Joji, inspired by Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas’ Season 31 performance

There will also be a string of group dances throughout the night, which we’re sure will be breathtaking.

DWTS Season 33 has been filled with showstopping routines

The talent level is off the charts on DWTS Season 33, which has made it difficult to predict who waltzes out of the ballroom at the end of every episode.

The series has been in the headlines a lot this season, with particular criticism coming from the scoring and feedback from the judges.

There have even been calls for the show to replace Carrie Ann Inaba, which has manifested into reports indicating that producers are taking the fan feedback on board.

What are your thoughts on the upcoming performances and how they will pay homage to DWTS history?

Dancing With the Stars airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC. You can stream full episodes on Disney+ and Hulu.