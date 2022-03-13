Caro and Ray among Love Island USA islanders appearing on Ex on the Beach

Ray and Caro on Love Island USA. Pic credit: CBS

MTV just announced the cast members for the new season of Ex on the Beach.

The news came when MTV revealed they renewed the dating reality competition for two more seasons.

Not only will there be 12 episodes in the new season for fans of the hit reality series, but Love Island USA fans will see some familiar faces as well.

Five Love Island USA cast members will appear on the new season of Ex on the Beach.

These include singles Ray Gantt and Kyra Green and exes Caro Viehweg, Emily Salch, and Sher.

Caro and Ray from Love Island USA Season 1

Caro and Ray were fan favorites from Love Island USA Season 1.

On Love Island USA, Caro was in the villa but struggled to connect with anyone. However, when Ray showed up on Day 15, all that changed.

The two connected immediately.

They finally made their relationship official, and while they only finished in third place, they left the island as a couple, determined to make things work.

However, it was not meant to be, as they couldn’t make the long-distance relationship work.

They even tried their hand at The Amazing Race, but they struggled with communication.

Caro questioned Ray’s decisions, and Ray felt she wasn’t being supportive, and their relationship just didn’t last.

Caro broke up with Ray, saying he wasn’t serious enough about their relationship.

Caro’s work visa expired, so she left the United States and went to Brazil and Sweden.

Now, they are back for Ex on the Beach.

Kyra, Emily, and Sher From Love Island

Kyra, Emily, and Sher were also from Love Island USA’s first season.

Kyra arrived on Day 5 and stole Cashel from Caro, making this something to watch on Ex on the Beach.

Emily was on the show as long as Caro, and she finished in fourth place with Weston Richey.

What is Ex on the Beach?

Ex on the Beach features cast members starting relationships with other people, but these are often interrupted when their exes show up during the series.

If you were given a ✨SECOND CHANCE✨ with your EX, would you take it? 👀 Will sparks FLY or will they be E❌-TINGUISHED? #ExOnTheBeach is BACK THURSDAY, MARCH 31st at 8/7c on @MTV pic.twitter.com/SJaCSwYwqI — Ex On The Beach (@ExOnTheBeach) March 10, 2022

Both Ray Gantt and Kyra Green are listed as singles on the show, both looking for love.

However, the exes include Caro Viehweg, Emily Salch, and Sher.

Caro is obviously there for Ray. Fans will have to tune in to see who the other exes are there to start drama with.

Ex on the Beach returns Thursday, March 31, at 8/7c on MTV.