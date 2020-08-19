Love Island USA: Are any Season 1 couples still together?

It has been over a year since Love Island USA Season 1 ended. The hit CBS reality TV show where contestants search for true love was quite successful.

The freshman season ended with five love matches. Each couple was determined to give romance a try outside the Fiji villa. With the premiere of Love Island USA Season 2 coming up soon, it is time to see if any of the Season 1 couples lasted in the real world.

Who ended love Island USA in a couple?

It was a crazy season of the reality TV show. While some couples got together immediately, it took other islanders a while to find their love match.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Zac Mirabelli and Elizabeth Weber won the first season of Love Island USA. Alexandra Stewart and Dylan Curry came in second place.

Caro Viehweg and Ray Gantt made it to the final three. Last but not least, Emily Salch and Weston Richey rounded out the final four.

Although they didn’t make it to the end, Kyra Green and Cashel Barnett did make a love connection. It took him, leaving the villa for Kyra to realize Cashel was the one for her.

Which couples are still together?

Fans had high hopes for some of the Love Island USA Season 1 couples, especially winners Zac and Elizabeth.

However, one year after the group left the Fiji villa, all couples went their separate ways.

Cashel and Kyra first broke up in October 2019. They reunited a month later but called it quits again in early 2020. They did not announce their second break up, but their social media accounts reveal they are no longer together.

Alex and Dylan released a statement on social media in November 2019 that they had split but remain friends. Elizabeth and Zac followed suit in December by announcing their breakup too.

Emily and Weston were going strong for long-time sharing updates on their relationship on Instagram. They, too though, have split. It is unclear when they broke up. Neither one of them has divulged details on the end of the romance. Fans first noticed they split when Emily shared she was celebrating Valentine’s Day alone.

Ray and Caro lasted the longest out of all the Love Island USA Season 1 couples. They even went on to begin filming The Amazing Race together, but production was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Like Weston and Emily, Caro and Ray have not commented on their reported split. However, there is no evidence they are still a couple on either of their social media accounts.

Season 1 of Love Island USA didn’t produce any couples that are still together, but that doesn’t mean Season 2’s potential love matchups are doomed.

Love Island USA Season 2 premieres on Monday, August 24 at 9/8c on CBS.