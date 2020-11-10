Captain Lee Rosbach dishes first Below Deck Season 8 charter and Izzy Wouters deck team dreams

Captain Lee Rosbach took to social media to dish the first Below Deck Season 8 charter and Izzy Wouters’ dream to join the deck team.

The beloved captain does not shy away from setting the record straight when it comes to the Bravo show, his team, and even the guests. As fans blasted Charley Walters and his entitled friends on Twitter, Captain Lee defended the group.

Plus, he also teased a possible Below Deck spoiler than already has the rumor mill buzzing that a fan-favorite will join the My Seanna crew.

First charter scramble

After the premiere episode, Captain Lee had nothing but love for Charley, who jumped behind the bar to help a struggling Izzy. Captain Lee and Charley shared a love fest for each other on Twitter that continued following the most recent episode of Below Deck.

There is no question Charley and his friends made a bad impression, with fans calling them the worst ever on the Bravo series. Charley defended his behavior amid the backlash. Now Captain Lee has shed more light on the situation.

The captain used his blog to admit the crew was scrambling from the get-go on the first charter.

“We seemed to have gotten off to a bad start and it doesn’t show any signs of improvement as of yet, but I’m holding out hope,” Captain Lee wrote in part of his weekly blog.

“This is a very new crew, and they are going through an adjustment period that couldn’t be helped, and me not being there day one certainly did not make it any better for them. We are struggling, but we never give up, nor do we quit. So, let’s get to it.”

He also used Twitter to set the record straight on the unpacked bags, which Captain Lee declared a misunderstanding.

All in all, Captain Lee doesn’t blame Charley or his friends for their actions. Then again, he had the primary as a guest before, so the captain knew how to handle him.

Will Izzy jump to the deck team?

Izzy expressed interest in ditching the interior for the deck crew as a replacement for Avery Russell, who had to leave suddenly.

The stew first spoke to Captain Lee about making a change. Then she expressed her interest to bosun Eddie Lucas, who gave her a quick impromptu interview during the guest’s beach picnic.

Captain Lee teased Izzy’s move to the deck crew on Twitter shortly after the episode.

Season 8 of Below Deck may have just begun, but the drama is out in full force, and fans can’t get enough of it. Unlike Below Deck Mediterranean drama, though, Captain Lee Rosbach supports his team and guests.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.