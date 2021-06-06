Captain Lee and Captain Sandy weigh in on Captain Glenn’s boat crash on Below Deck Sailing Yacht

Captain Sandy and Captain Lee had very different opinions on Captain Glenn’s boat crash. Pic credit: Bravo

Captain Lee Rosbach and Captain Sandy Yawn have weighed in on Captain Glenn Shephard’s infamous boat crash that occurred on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2.

The Parsifal III crashing into the dock was one of the most highly anticipated moments in the Below Deck franchise history. Captain Glenn teased the moment all season long, revealing it was the worst moment of his career.

Sydney Zaruba, Gary King, and Colin Macrae have all shared their thoughts on how Captain Glenn handled the high-pressure situation. Now the other two captains in the hit yachting franchise are giving their two cents on it.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In the first-ever interview with Captain Sandy, Captain Glenn, and Captain Lee together, Below Deck Mediterranean producer Nadine Rajabi wasted no time bringing up the Parsifal III crash.

What did Captain Sandy say about the boat crash?

After Captain Glenn once again shared his thoughts and what caused the crash, Nadine asked for Captain Sandy and Captain Lee’s input.

“My first thought was if you had a fast-thinking crew member, he could of flipped a crew member back there. Like I can’t tell you how many times I’ve been saved by fenders,” the Below Deck Med captain replied.

Although Captain Glenn understood her response, he did share a fender wouldn’t have survived the crash. The captain also praised the way his crew handled the incident, which he has done every time he talks about the accident.

What did Captain Lee say about the crash?

Captain Lee had a different take on watching the drama play out onscreen, and he happily shared it.

“I looked at it, and I just like, you know, unless you are there and living it in real-time. I am not going to second guess anything that you did, or anybody else did because I wasn’t there. It wasn’t real-time for me. And I don’t know what you had to deal with. You did everything you could possibly do in my estimation,” the stud of the sea expressed.

The words meant a lot to Captain Glenn, who immediately thanked Captain Lee. At that point, Captain Sandy did clarify she doesn’t think Captain Glenn or his team did anything wrong either.

All three of the captains did agree the most important thing was that no one was hurt in the crash. It was definitely not the greatest moment for Captain Glenn Shephard, but he did appreciate the feedback from Captain Lee Rosbach and Captain Sandy Yawn.

There will no doubt be more on the hot topic of the boat crash at the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 reunion.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Monday at 9/8c on Bravo.