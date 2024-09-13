Captain Jason Chambers reveals Below Deck Down Under Season 3 changes following Season 2 scandal

Captain Jason Chambers has given Below Deck Down Under fans some insight into Season 3 of the hit yachting show.

Below Deck Down Under fans have been waiting for news on the Below Deck spin-off.

Season 2 took the show to new heights thanks to Captain Jason and his partner in crime, Chief Stew Aesha Scott.

The near sexual misconduct involving Luke Jones and Margot Sisson gained the show a lot of attention.

Thanks to the quick thinking and actions from Aesha, Captain Jason, and production, Below Deck Down Under earned a whole new fanbase.

After months of hearing nothing about Below Deck Down Under Season 3, Captain Jason has some news for fans.

Captain Jason Chambers reveals Below Deck Down Under Season 3 changes

The captain opened up about the next season of Below Deck Down Under to Us Weekly while promoting his partnership with J&J Vision Acuvue Oasys Max. Captain Jason confirmed that Season 3 was filmed.

“Season 3 has been filmed. I just know it’s in edits at the moment, but it has been filmed and I can confirm that. The most information out so far is that it has been confirmed,” he shared.

Although Captain Jason can’t give any spoilers about the season, he was able to speak to the changes that were made to filming after what happened with Luke and Margot. The captain made it clear there were policies in place when the near sexual misconduct incident went down.

“When production stepped in and stopped it, that showed that these policies and procedures were very understood,” Captain Jason explained.

However, policies and changes were implemented for filming Season 3 to have even more safeguards in place. The captain praised the production team for continuously keeping the crew safe.

“Now for the next season, the policies and procedures weren’t just controlled by the production team itself. They actually brought additional HR people to actually make sure that the black and white writing was understood by all,” the captain told Us Weekly.

Below Deck Down Under fans won’t see those changes on-screen, but Captain Jason wanted them known after the scandal.

What else do we know Below Deck Down Under Season 3?

Captain Jason has been vocal about getting Season 3 of his show on Bravo airwaves as soon as possible. He even encouraged fans to flood Bravo with their desire to get the show back on air.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Captain Jason teased fans that a Season 2 alum will be back for Season 3, and it’s a good choice.

Below Deck Med Season 9 ends soon, and fans are waiting to see what Below Deck show will air next. It was supposed to be Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5, but a lack of trailer has fans convinced that isn’t happening.

Perhaps we will be Below Deck Down Under Season 3 this fall instead. Keep checking back with Monsters and Critics for updates.

Below Deck Down Under is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-2 are streaming on Peacock.