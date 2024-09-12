Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Captain Glenn Shephard weighs in on Season 5: ‘Be paitent’

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Captain Glenn Shephard has given fans a bit of hope as Season 5 continues to be pushed back.

Like the rest of us, Captain Glenn is ready to have the hit sailing show back on the small screen.

It’s been well over a year since we said goodbye to the captain and fan favorites Daisy Kelliher, Colin MacRae, and Gary King.

Season 5 was confirmed at BravoCon last November, even after the sexual misconduct claims against Gary came out.

However, the show didn’t air in its usual spring/summer slot, and now fans are worried.

Captain Glenn recently spoke out with a message about the hit Bravo show.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Captain Glenn Shephard weighs in on Season 5

This week, the Bravo personality opened up to The Standard to discuss Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5.

“They announced it at BravoCon in November. But then it didn’t air in Spring or Summer. I think it’s coming soon, but I don’t know exactly when. The network decides that,” he shared.

Captain Glenn added, “I get endless questions on social media about it, but all I can say is, ‘It’s coming soon.’ We just have to be patient.”

While we love us some Captain Glenn, there’s another reason we are losing hope for the hit sailing show returning soon. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Bravo initially included Below Deck Sailing Yacht in the fall promo.

However, the last couple of promos have strictly focused on the Real Housewives shows hitting Bravo airwaves this fall.

Will Captain Glenn keep doing Below Deck Sailing Yacht?

All of the chaos surrounding Season 5 has some fans wondering if Captain Glenn may take a step back from the show. Captain Glenn does seem to be enjoying his downtime traveling the world with his girlfriend, Danelis “Dani” Jimenez.

Never fear, though. Captain Glenn has no plans to step back from Below Deck Sailing Yacht any time soon.

“I’ll probably continue doing it as long as they keep asking me back. I love it. But because of my age, it’s time for me to stop and smell the roses a bit. My sailing days for work aren’t over, but I’m not going to do it full-time anymore. I’d love to do more seasons of the show,” Captain Glenn shared with the outlet.

Here’s hoping we get Captain Glenn Shephard back on the small screen soon. Keep checking back with Monsters and Critics for more Below Deck Sailing Yacht news.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock.