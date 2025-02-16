Britney Haynes comes clean on her Big Brother feud with Danielle Reyes: ‘I know she hates me’

Big Brother: Reindeer Games kicked off a feud between Britney Haynes and Danielle Reyes.

Maybe “feud” isn’t the right word, as Danielle was feuding with Britney, and Britney rolled with the punches.

Danielle claimed that Britney betrayed her during Reindeer Games when Britney picked Danielle to compete in a challenge.

Danielle lost that challenge and got eliminated, leading to her blaming Britney for it repeatedly.

Fast forward to the season premiere of The Traitors 3, where Britney and Danielle each learned they were on the cast.

Subscribe to our Big Brother newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Britney made a move to bury the hatchet and swallow her pride about Reindeer Games, but now she has come clean about why she did it.

Britney Haynes revealed why she apologized to Danielle Reyes

The Let’s Get Treacherous podcast hosted Britney Haynes for a new episode.

Survivor alums Carolyn Wiger and Carson Garrett host the fun and unique podcast, where they often chat with reality TV folks.

Carolyn was also on The Traitors 3, so she saw many interactions between Britney and Danielle.

While the podcast episode covered many different topics, it got interesting when Britney spoke about what happened between her and Danielle.

“You know, I know she hates me. She’s like had an active vendetta against me for the last six months over a show that was narrated by elves,” Britney joked about Reindeer Games.

Britney poked fun at the show. She stated that nobody should have taken it as seriously as Danielle did.

“She was so angry at me for what transpired in that peppermint forest that I knew that I had to eat s***. I had to just eat it up,” Britney continued as the co-hosts laughed.

Britney then spoke about why she felt the need to apologize and get ahead of any drama that could leak from the Big Brother house into the Scottish Highlands.

“Because from my perspective, she could be a Traitor. And she will absolutely kill me first,” Britney added.

Below is a clip featuring some of Britney’s comments about Danielle.

A full YouTube video is also available for Britney’s chat with Carolyn and Carson.

As an additional backstory, Britney has appeared on many reality TV shows.

Britney first appeared on Big Brother 12, returned for Big Brother 14, and then played Big Brother: Reindeer Games. Britney was also on The Amazing Race before joining The Traitors 3 cast.

Below is the full breakdown of The Traitors 3, Episode 8 by the podcast hosts, with Britney Haynes as their guest.

More news from reality TV

Here’s a look back at who won Big Brother 26. It was a dramatic season with an AI theme.

We have an update on the America and Cory showmance. They met on the Big Brother 25 cast and took their showmance into the real world.

Big Brother alums are taking over The Amazing Race. It’s an interesting twist to the upcoming 38th season of the hit show.

Previous seasons of Big Brother are streaming on Paramount+. The Traitors 3 is streaming on Peacock.

Big Brother is currently on hiatus at CBS. The Traitors 3 airs Thursday at 9/8c on Peacock.