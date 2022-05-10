Briana DeJesus tells Kail Lowry to quit Teen Mom 2 after she flips off cameras, touts podcasting

After Kail’s remarks about making more money podcasting than filming, Briana told her nemesis to quit the show. Pic credit: MTV

After Kail Lowry made remarks about making more money podcasting than filming for Teen Mom 2, her nemesis Briana DeJesus told her to “get off” the show.

As Monsters and Critics recently reported, Kail was called out by Teen Mom 2’s EP Larry Musnik when she said that podcasting was more profitable for her than filming for the show.

During a clip from tonight’s Season 11 finale episode, Kail and Larry got into it before she was seen flipping the double bird to the cameras.

Kail Lowry thanks supporters after flipping off Teen Mom 2 cameras, receives support from castmate

Teen Mom shared the clip on their official Instagram where plenty of Teen Mom 2 viewers and the cast showed up in the comments to give their opinions on Kail’s actions.

Kail herself left a comment aimed at viewers, explaining her stance and thanking them for their support: “Thankful for the opportunities & never discredit that I was able to branch out bc of it.”

“Thank you to everyone who has supported me on this journey! Can’t wait to watch everyone’s stories unfold in future episodes!” Kail’s comment concluded.

The 30-year-old mom of four received support from another Teen Mom 2 castmate, Devoin Austin. Kail hosted Devoin on one of her podcasts last year, and he showed his gratitude.

“@kaillowry thank you,” Devoin replied to Kail. “You gave me the boost I needed at a very critical time. Forever thankful for that. 🙏🏾 great mother and was always cool!”

Briana DeJesus to Kail: ‘Get TF off the show then’

One Teen Mom 2 castmate who wasn’t supportive of Kail, unsurprisingly, was her longtime nemesis and Devoin’s baby mama, Briana DeJesus.

Briana had some choice words for Kail that she put into a concise message: “Boooo! Get TF off the show then 🍅🍅🍅🍅🍅🍅”

Kail and Briana’s beef began in 2017 when Briana began dating Kail’s ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, shortly after they divorced. Since then, things came to a head last summer when Kail filed a defamation lawsuit against Briana, which was recently dismissed.

As far as Kail’s time on Teen Mom 2, she’s strongly hinted that her time is up with the franchise, but she hasn’t definitively said whether or not she’s finished filming. With just one episode left this season, Kail’s storyline is getting dramatic again.

The Season 11 finale of Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesday, May 10 at 8/7c on MTV.