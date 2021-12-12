Teen Mom 2 fans call Kail Lowry ‘petty’ for asking Devoin Austin on her podcast again amid Briana DeJesus feud

Kail Lowry asked Devoin Austin to be on her podcast again and Teen Mom 2 fans think it was to spite Briana DeJesus. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 fans think Kail Lowry was acting “petty” and spiteful towards her nemesis Briana DeJesus when she asked Devoin Austin to be a guest on her podcast for a second time.

In addition to appearing on Teen Mom 2 for the last 11 years, Kail Lowry also co-hosts two podcasts, Coffee Convos and Baby Mamas No Drama.

Earlier this year, Kail and her co-host, Lindsie Chrisley, hosted Devoin as a guest on Coffee Convos.

Teen Mom 2 fans felt divided – some felt it was a good opportunity for Devoin to be able to tell his side of the story when it comes to his relationship with Briana and how he’s portrayed on Teen Mom 2 – others felt that Kail shouldn’t have given publicity to Devoin because he was once an absent father.

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry invites Devoin Austin on podcast a second time amid drama with Briana DeJesus

Now, Kail has invited Devoin to be a guest on her podcast for a second time and Teen Mom 2 fans think she’s doing it to spite Devoin’s baby mama, Briana DeJesus.

Kail and Briana have been at each other’s throats since 2017 when Briana began dating Javi Marroquin shortly after he and Kail divorced.

Recently, Kail accused Briana of sleeping with her third baby daddy, Chris Lopez, but Briana denied the allegations.

Given their heated feud as of late, Teen Mom 2 fans speculated that Kail’s motive to invite Devoin on her podcast again was to spite Briana after rumors surfaced about her and Chris spending time together in Florida.

Teen Mom Chatter on Instagram shared a clip of Kail’s video with Lindsie Chrisley, inviting Devoin to be on her podcast again.

“Looks like #KailLowry plans to have #DevoinAustin on her podcast again in March,” the video’s caption read.

Teen Mom 2 fans call Kail Lowry ‘petty’ for inviting Devoin Austin on podcast a second time

One Teen Mom 2 viewer commented that Kail only invited Devoin on her podcast because she wanted to get back at her for supposedly sleeping with Chris Lopez.

“‘Oh you were with my BD in Miami? Time to invite Devoin and his girl on my podcast’ smh petty Betty,” their comment read.

Pic credit: @teenmomchatter/Instagram

“I can’t handle her level of pettiness… at what point is she going to grow up!” commented another Teen Mom 2 fan. “She lives for the drama,” they added.

One Teen Mom 2 fan took Kail’s side in the matter and commented, “yall mad but one thing about kail she never fumbles the bag. yall look at it as messy but she’s business savvy and she’s really playing chess when it comes to this teen mom s**t 😂”

Pic credit: @teenmomchatter/Instagram

Kail and Briana’s feud came to a head when Kail filed a defamation lawsuit against Briana over the summer. The two are due to face off in court early next year.

Teen Mom: Family Reunion and Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In premiere in back-to-back episodes beginning on Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 8/7c on MTV.