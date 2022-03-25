Teen Mom 2 fans think Kail Lowry’s son confirmed she’s no longer filming for the show

Isaac Rivera might have spilled the tea that his mom Kail Lowry quit Teen Mom 2. Pic credit: MTV

Kail Lowry’s son Isaac Rivera might have spilled the tea that she has quit filming for Teen Mom 2.

Kail has said on several occasions that she has stepped away from filming for Teen Mom 2, at least temporarily.

However, she hasn’t directly said that she would no longer film for the show, of which she’s been a part of the cast since 2011.

In a recent TikTok video, Kail asked her three eldest sons – Isaac, Lincoln, and Lux – what they thought she does for work.

Kail Lowry’s son Isaac Rivera says she ‘used to work for MTV’

Kail’s 4-year-old son Lux hilariously answered “run and draw” for Kail’s occupation. Kail’s 8-year-old son Lincoln answered correctly when he told his mom, “You do podcasts!”

For 12-year-old Isaac’s turn to answer, he told the camera, “Well, you podcast and um, you used to work for MTV.”

Isaac’s comment got her TikTok followers thinking that she was dropping a subtle hint that she’s calling it quits with the Teen Mom franchise.

Taking to the comments section, Kail’s followers/Teen Mom 2 fans had plenty to say about Isaac’s remarks.

Teen Mom 2 fans think Isaac’s remark means Kail quit filming

“Used to work for MTV?? have you quit TM2?” asked one of Kail’s curious followers.

Another curious fan asked Kail, “Wait why used to work for mtv?”

Pic credit: @kaillowry/TikTok

“Whoooooaaaaahhhh wait…. Used to??? 🥺🥺🥺🥺” asked another fan who was clearly sad at the thought of Kail quitting Teen Mom 2.

One commenter joked, “Every news outlet: @Kailyn Lowry leaving TM2 due to cast feud’ 😂 all cause Isaac said 1 little thing.”

However, Kail replied to one comment that might indicate that Isaac either misspoke or purposely gave misinformation to the viewers.

Pic credit: @kaillowry/TikTok

“Wait a minute Isaac has the teaaaa 👂👂,” the curious fan commented.

Kail replied, “😂 Isaac always spreading rumors.”

Kail has been open about her choice not to film 100 percent of the time for Teen Mom 2. She has been shifting her focus to podcasting and currently hosts three: Coffee Convos, Baby Mamas No Drama, and her newest one, Barely Famous.

Last month, Kail told her followers of Season 11 of Teen Mom 2, “I’ve done VO (voice-over) for a couple of episodes, but I think that I’m not in all of them because I didn’t film for six months.”

The reason for not filming has a lot to do with publicly sharing her personal matters.

“I only took a six-month hiatus and I was like, I cannot bring myself to come, right now, you know, get myself back into a mindset where I’m openly sharing things on camera,” Kail told her listeners during an episode of Coffee Convos last month.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.