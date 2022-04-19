Teen Mom 2: Briana DeJesus’ friends, family react to lawsuit victory over Kail Lowry

Briana DeJesus came out victorious in Kail Lowry’s lawsuit against her. Pic credit: Backgrid

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus and her friends and family are celebrating a legal victory after Kail Lowry’s defamation lawsuit filed against her was dismissed.

As Monsters and Critics reported earlier this week, a judge dismissed Kail’s defamation of character case she filed against Briana last summer.

Briana celebrated her victory by returning to social media, where her friends and family followed suit.

Briana DeJesus’ mom Roxanne calls out Kail Lowry for ‘playing games’

Briana’s mom Roxanne DeJesus – who Teen Mom 2 viewers think is too involved in her daughter’s business – had a message seemingly aimed at Kail following the ruling that she shared in a since-deleted tweet.

It read, “Our court system doesn’t have the time or resources to be wasting any of its valuable purpose on your nonsense. Aren’t you aware of what Covid [has] done to many of our struggling institutions, they are still trying to catch up. You out here playing games. 😡”

In another now-deleted post on social media, Briana took to Instagram following her victory to announce the verdict. Before deleting her post, Briana’s BFF and Teen Mom 2 co-star Jade Cline’s mom, Christy Smith, showed her support for Briana.

“Congrats! The best woman won for sure!😘” Christy commented on Briana’s post.

Instagram wasn’t the only social media platform Briana used to share her reaction and excitement to the verdict in the case. Briana, who returned to social media amid a brief social media hiatus, also took to Twitter, where she shared a link to an article talking about Kail’s reaction to losing the lawsuit. Briana quote-retweeted it and wrote, “Suck my d**k. That’s all I have to say.”

Briana’s BFF Jade also seemed to support her Teen Mom 2 co-star when she took to Twitter.

Briana’s Teen Mom 2 co-star and BFF Jade Cline responds to lawsuit victory

“F**k being ‘the bigger person’ all the time,” Jade tweeted, seemingly in support of her BFF. “Half the time that s**t isn’t worth it. Sometimes you really need to tell someone to f**k off to feel better.”

In response, Briana quote-retweeted Jade’s message and jokingly told her fans, “God made me 5’3 for a reason 😂😂😂😂😂”

Kail issued a statement on her Instagram Stories in response to losing the case.

“While today’s ruling is unfortunate, I have to respect the judge’s decision,” Kail told her 4.3 million Instagram followers. “With that being said, I stand by my truth and the information spread about me was and still is not true.”

Kail’s statement continued, “I would like to thank my legal team for fighting for me, and I am looking forward to life after this lawsuit so I can refocus my energy solely on my boys and my future business endeavors.”

