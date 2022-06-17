Brandon French from Big Brother comes across a shark while fishing

Big Brother alum Brandon French spends a lot of time on the farm. Pic credit: @farmerfrenchie_/Instagram

Brandon “Frenchie” French from Big Brother 23 was down in Florida to enjoy some sun, the beach, and, of course, some ocean fishing.

Big Brother fans got to know Frenchie when he showed up as part of the BB23 cast during the Summer 2021 season of the show. He looked like he was going to be someone to contend with in Week 1, becoming the first Head of Household and controlling all of the power in the game.

Unfortunately for Frenchie, he ended up becoming the second person evicted when he was targeted by the second HOH of the season. He got sent home early, where he spent a lot of time on social media talking about the season.

Frenchie goes fishing for sharks

“Here shark shark shark 👀,” Frenchie wrote as the caption of an image that showed a fishing pole anchored in a beach.

As he also noted on the post, Frenchie was down in Panama City, Florida to do some big-time fishing.

A shark comes close to Big Brother’s Frenchie

“Still out there trying to catch the big fish 🤷🏼‍♂️… had a 6′ shark buddy within 3 ft trying to take my squid bait 😂,” Frenchie posted with a video showing him wading into the ocean to continue fishing.

We don’t get to see the shark in the video that he shared, but it sounds like he was pretty close to landing a shark on his line. We will stay tuned to see if he shares any future images that feature his catches from the trip.

Summer 2022 Big Brother season begins soon

The next cast for Big Brother will be taking over the house and beginning their journey very soon. On Wednesday, July 6, the first episode of Big Brother 24 will be featured, and it is a 90-minute premiere.

There are some rumors of the BB24 cast list release date, but we still don’t know the names of the houseguests. The producers did announce that Big Brother 24 will be all-new people, so there aren’t going to be any returners this time around.

On Wednesday nights this summer, CBS is also rolling out a new version of The Challenge that is only going to feature people from the network’s reality competition shows. The Challenge cast list includes a number of Big Brother alums, possibly making it a really interesting show to tune in for CBS viewers.

Big Brother 24 debuts July 6 on CBS.