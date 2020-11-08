Bobble Eds: Here’s how to get Big Ed Wear’s latest toy that looks just like the 90 Day Fiance star

Big Ed Brown has a new endeavor on the horizon. His ex-girlfriend Rosemarie Vega may be showing off a new, renovated home, but now Ed is showing off even more offerings on his new website.

The 54-year-old has taken his 90 Day Fiance fame and used the things that made him different to establish himself as a thriving clothing brand. From Big Ed shirts to stickers, he put his touch on them.

He has recently released Big Ed Wear

Suffering from Klippel Feil Syndrome, a rare congenital disorder that caused several vertebrae in his neck to fuse together, Big Ed’s short neck attracted major hate.

With the fame that came with being on the hit TLC show, so returned the bullying he faced throughout his life. No stranger to body shamers, he was known as “No Neck Ed” on social media.

However, due to his imperfections, Big Ed has made himself one of the most memorable cast members from the franchise.

They’re available at his online store

If you want your own Bobble Ed, you can place your order now on BigEdWear.com.

Boasting it as a great gift, you can get your own Bobble Ed for the sale price of $89.99. For the price of $108.99, you can get the set that comes complete with Big Ed’s mom Norma.

He poked some fun at himself in the description and wrote, “The figurine heads of Big Ed do not actually bobble to depict his iconic neck the best possible way! The head of Norma does of course bobble!”

If a Bobble Ed is not your home decor style, you can opt for the refrigerator magnet or tie-dye pillow.

As for Big Ed, rumor has it he’s filming another 90 Day universe spin-off. While few details are known, he was spotted filming at a urology office in his hometown of San Diego.

He was also seen with cameras on what appeared to look like a date. 90 Day Fiance alum Danielle Jbali was also spotted filming last month, so don’t be surprised when you see the 47-year-old from Sandusky, Ohio on your TV screens soon.

Will you be placing an order for a Bobble Ed?

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus at TLC.