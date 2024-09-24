Big Ed Brown calls off engagement less than a week after impromptu proposal

Well, that was fast.

90 Day Fiance personality Big Ed Brown has called off his engagement less than one week after proposing to his then-fiancee, Porscha Raemond.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Big Ed got down on one knee on a whim during a meet-and-greet at Capriotti’s sandwich shop in Plantation, Florida.

During the impromptu proposal, Big Ed fashioned an engagement ring out of a paper clip he snatched from a restaurant manager.

Big Ed told TMZ his infatuation with Porscha was “love at first bite.”

But now, Big Ed is backtracking on his hasty decision.

Big Ed Brown says getting married was not what he ‘really wanted’

Big Ed Brown took to Instagram to record himself from his car and explained that he’s since scrapped the idea of getting married again.

“Love is a crazy thing, and you know, I did something that was impulsive,” he told his followers. “I asked this girl to marry me, and after considering, you know, it’s too soon, and it’s not really what I want.”

Big Ed added that after talking to his family, he realized he didn’t want to get married.

“I wanna be single,” Ed declared before wishing his ex-fiancee the “best in life.”

“I’ll keep you guys updated on my status as far as where I’m going at this point, but I’m gonna be single for a while, I think. That’s the best move,” he added to conclude his video.

Big Ed also took to his Instagram Story to share a message with his 593,000 followers regarding his speedy engagement.

Big Ed referred to his engagement as a “whirlwind,” and admitted that he rushed to propose to Porscha after just 24 hours together.

The Arkansas native noted that he has “nothing but respect and love” for his former fiancee and thanked his fans and followers for sticking by him.

Big Ed has a history of broken engagements

Big Ed’s failed engagement was the fourth for the controversial TLC star.

He was engaged and married to his first wife, Sandra Heckman, before embarking on 90 Day Fiance fame.

Then, Big Ed asked his former fiancee Rose Vega to marry him. She said “yes,” but they never tied the knot.

Big Ed’s third proposal was to his now third-ex-fiancee Liz Woods. The former couple planned to wed last summer, but Big Ed called off the ceremony, unbeknownst to Liz, after a fight over taco pasta got out of hand.

Whether or not Big Ed’s fourth proposal was the real deal or a publicity stunt is unclear, and 90 Day Fiance fans have yet to hear anything from Porscha, who appears to keep a low profile on social media.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus on TLC.