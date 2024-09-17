Big Ed Brown gets engaged in impromptu proposal at sandwich shop

Is the fourth time a charm?

90 Day Fiance star Big Ed Brown is engaged following an impromptu proposal inside a sandwich shop.

It appears that his rumored relationship with a mystery blonde over the summer has fizzled out because he’s already onto his next victim, er, significant other.

It’s the fourth engagement for the 59-year-old reality television star, whose latest bride-to-be is a 29-year-old woman named Porscha Raemond.

Big Ed met Porscha during a meet-and-greet at Capriotti’s sandwich shop in Plantation, Florida.

Big Ed was in The Sunshine State on Friday, September 13, and Saturday, September 14, where he took shifts mingling with fans, calling himself the “Willy Wonka of deli meat.”

Big Ed pops the question 24 hours after meeting his fiancee

The controversial TLC star spoke with TMZ about his engagement, telling the outlet that his and Porscha’s connection was “love at first bite.”

Big Ed and Porscha had only known each other for 24 hours before he decided to pop the question in front of Capriotti’s patrons.

TMZ shared video footage of the special moment on Instagram.

The Reel was captioned, “#90DayFiancé star Edward #BigEd Brown is refusing to give up on love … the reality TV star is engaged again after a whirlwind romance! 💍.”

Big Ed got down on one knee, pulling out a makeshift ring made from a paper clip he got from the establishment’s manager.

Porscha accepted Big Ed’s proposal, and the two shared a kiss as restaurant guests cheered them on.

Interestingly, Big Ed placed the “ring” on Porscha’s right ring finger, not her left. Whether he realized he had put the paperclip on the wrong finger or not is unclear.

So, was the proposal the real deal or a publicity stunt? According to witnesses who spoke with TMZ, Big Ed and Porscha’s engagement is “definitely real.”

Big Ed’s failed relationship history

Big Ed’s first proposal was to his first wife, Sandra Heckman. Big Ed and Sandra divorced in 1992 after he cheated on her.

Big Ed’s second proposal was to his first 90 Day Fiance love interest, Rosa Vega. But they broke up before ever making it down the aisle.

The third engagement for the reality TV personality happened several years later when he proposed to his former fiancee, Liz Woods.

Big Ed and Liz were scheduled to tie the knot last summer, but they, too, never made it down the aisle.

As 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers watched, Big Ed called off his and Liz’s wedding without telling her after a fight over taco pasta.

It was the 15th and final breakup for Big Ed and Liz after years of breaking up and making up time and time again.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus on TLC.