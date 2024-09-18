Why Big Ed Brown’s latest relationship should stay away from 90 Day Fiance

It’s hard to believe we’ve endured Big Ed Brown on the 90 Day Fiance franchise for over four years.

Given how the various shows in the franchise continually push him as the star, it feels like he’s been around for at least a decade.

After he and Liz Woods parted ways, we thought we were rid of him, but a surprising new development occurred this week that has undoubtedly solidified his future on 90 Day Fiance.

Ed got engaged to Porscha Raemond.

We’ll forgive you if you’re wondering who his next conquest is, but the truth is, he doesn’t know her himself.

According to reports, Ed popped the question after meeting Porscha in Plantation, Florida.

Porscha seemed familiar with Ed and his history with women in this franchise because they crossed paths during a meet-and-greet.

This is the type of storyline that Sharp Entertainment and TLC will eat up and force down viewers’ throats across countless seasons of 90 Day Fiance.

Ed has a bad track record with relationships

After witnessing him terrorize everyone he’s been with, he’s up there with Angela Deem as the face that most needs to be banned from the franchise.

My best theory is that Ed’s probably been filming for 90 Days: The Single Life and knows Sharp Entertainment has a history of cutting personalities and storylines that don’t work, never to be seen again.

Fearing that his time on 90 Day Fiance and infamy was coming to a close, he’s probably grabbed this opportunity to have a headline-grabbing storyline that pushed producers to keep the cameras on him for longer.

Without 90 Day Fiance, who is Ed Brown? That seems to be a question Ed doesn’t want to be answered soon.

After watching the various iterations of 90 Day Fiance, I’ll probably skip through Ed’s segments because I’ve already seen how he treats his love interests.

Ed is likely trying to cling to those TLC paychecks

Rosemarie Vega and Liz had these post-Big Ed glow-ups and are thriving away from him, so why bother watching another storyline of him being obnoxious to women?

With his time on 90 Day Fiance likely at stake, I won’t be surprised if Ed wheels and deals to move up any potential nuptials because, at the rate he and Porscha got engaged, what will they even know about each other if they make it down the aisle?

Then again, maybe he’ll try out for Married at First Sight next because he sure is accelerating his relationships nowadays.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus. Season 11 is expected to premiere in 2025. Stream Seasons 1-10 on Discovery+ and Max.