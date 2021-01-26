Big Brother winner Nicole Franzel shares update on baby, shares new photo

Nicole Franzel played Big Brother again in summer 2020 and is expecting a baby. Pic credit: CBS

Nicole Franzel is showing off her Big Brother baby bump in a new photo that she shared with her social media followers.

The photo has Nicole posing for the camera, while also letting everyone know how far along she is in her pregnancy.

As we recently reported, Nicole is having a baby with Victor Arroyo, who she met as a member of the Big Brother 18 cast.

Though Nicole was in a showmance with a different member of that BB18 cast, she and Victor got together after they left the Big Brother house.

Nicole updates everyone on new baby

With the photo that Nicole posted (shared below), she wrote the caption, “My baby bump is poppin’.”

Nicole also added “#14weeks” at the end of the caption to let everyone know how far along she is in the pregnancy.

Nicole has already received a lot of kind notes, well-wishes, and likes on the post. As of the writing of this article, she is up to 373 comments and almost 50,000 likes. That includes people from Big Brother, including Victor Arroyo (of course) and Christine Murphy.

Nicole and Victor getting married soon

The soon-to-be parents also revealed that they have set a wedding date in order to make sure that they are married when Nicole gives birth.

The couple stated that they are getting married in March and that they are traveling to Florida to do it. It will take place in Orange Lake and we definitely expect some people from past seasons of Big Brother to be in attendance.

Hopefully we get to see a guest list for the big day and that there are a lot of pictures shared online so we can see how great Nicole looks in her wedding dress.

More news from world of Big Brother

Some big news about the reality competition show recently came out when casting director Robyn Kass revealed that she is leaving Big Brother.

The exit by Robyn means someone new will be helping to put together the Big Brother 2021 cast. And for anyone who is interested in possibly joining BB23, online applications are still open.

It’s still going to be a while until the new season of the show is ready to air on CBS, so that gives fans a lot of time to apply to be on Big Brother 23. We expect for it to debut at some point during the month of June and run through the full summer and early fall.

Big Brother is currently on hiatus at CBS.