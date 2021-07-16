Big Brother Wildcard Competition: Week 2 results yield new safety twist

Kyland Young is the Week 2 Head of Household on Big Brother 23. Pic credit: CBS

The Big Brother Wildcard Competition was played again today, giving another houseguest the ability to claim safety for the week. Having protection from being nominated by the Head of Household is a big deal, and Frenchie was one of the BB23 cast members who felt that they needed it the most.

Tyler Long was evicted on Thursday night, making him the first person to leave the Big Brother house this summer. Travis gave Julie Chen Moonves an extended interview after the episode came to a close, and it appears very clear that he is not going to be participating in a challenge to return to the game.

Kyland Young is the new HOH, so his team is safe from eviction. It also means that Claire Rehfuss and Tiffany Mitchell didn’t need to play in the Big Brother Wildcard Competition on Friday. It’s safe to assume that they didn’t mind getting the chance to relax for a week.

Hannah Chaddha and Christian Birkenberger were not allowed to play in the Wildcard Competition since they did it last week. That’s one of the rules that are in place to make sure that plenty of different houseguests get the chance to play for safety this season.

Who won the Big Brother Wildcard Competition today?

Sarah Beth Steagall won the special challenge. When she was told about the twist, she declined safety. On the table was the ability to be safe, but Sarah Beth would have been forced to switch teams. Instead, she stayed with her current group.

This is so sweet, y'all ❤️❤️#BB23

Big Brother wedding, baby and engagement news

Big Brother 17 houseguest Becky Burgess just got married. Many other BB17 cast members were in attendance at the big event that took place in Colorado.

Earlier in 2021, Big Brother 18 houseguests Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo got married. They are also expecting a baby that could arrive any day. Nicole recently shared that she has a C-section scheduled.

Big Brother 22 cast members Christmas Abbott and Memphis Garrett just got engaged. They hadn’t even met until they joined the second All-Stars season of the show, but now they are preparing to spend the rest of their lives together.

Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans from Big Brother 20 also got engaged recently. After meeting on BB20, the pair have been nearly inseparable. Tyler competed on BB22, but he talked about missing Angela nearly the entire summer.

Big Brother 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.