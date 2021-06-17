Big Brother spoilers: Bad news about the in-house audience

The BB22 cast didn’t have a studio audience and it felt like the show was missing something all season. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother spoilers have been revealed in a social media post that addresses the audience.

For nearly every season of the show, there has been an audience in place for the taping of key episodes. Usually, during the premiere, eviction nights, and the finale, an audience is in the studio with host Julie Chen Moonves.

During the last season of the show, which took place while the coronavirus pandemic was ongoing, the producers opted to not have an in-house audience for the taping.

Now, it looks like the BB23 cast is also going to have to deal with producers using as much caution as possible when it comes to possibly spreading COVID-19.

Possible Big Brother spoilers posted online

A Twitter user by the name of SpoilerGirl1 just posted some new information to her account about the upcoming season of the show. This is a person who routinely reveals information about the hit reality competition show and soap operas on CBS. While she has been right quite often in the past, we also have to take it with a grain of salt since it is not official from CBS yet.

“There will not be an audience for #BB23,” reads the note that SpoilerGirl1 just posted on her Twitter account.

This is really disappointing news, as the audience adds a bit to the feeling of the show being live, but it’s also understandable that the producers are trying to exercise a lot of caution with the BB23 cast members and host Julie Chen Moonves.

A social media post about the Big Brother 2021 audience was just made. Pic credit: @SpoilerGirl1/Twitter

More Big Brother 2021 news

The Big Brother 2021 season gets started on Wednesday, July 7. We are going to get a brand new group of houseguests and Janelle Pierzina just gave them a lot of good tips. She also made a good point about how well an all-girls alliance could work – especially if they could just learn to trust one another.

As for when we are going to get to learn the names of the BB23 cast members, that appears to be happening at the end of June. It feels close and a long way off all at the same time. It’s hard to have patience when we are so close to learning the names of all of the new people.

And while we are waiting for that big news, a new Big Brother house logo was also just released that already has a lot of fans buzzing online. Are the keys intended to just reference each new houseguest getting an oversized key before they appear on the show? Or does it reference a secret power coming up this season? We will all have to wait to find out together.

As a reminder, we are going to get to enjoy a live move-in episode that serves as the season premiere. We will get to see everyone move in on Day 1 and then the Big Brother live feeds will get turned on later that night. Get ready folks, because the Big Brother 2021 season is about to take over our lives.

New look, who dis 📞? Get ready for a shiny new season of Big Brother coming your way, July 7th on @CBS.✨ #BB23 pic.twitter.com/osXtPrv0IV — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) June 16, 2021

Big Brother 23 debuts July 7 on CBS.