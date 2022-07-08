Big Brother spoilers 2022: Who is HOH thinking about nominating?

Daniel Durston became the first Head of Household for the Big Brother 24 cast. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother 2022 spoilers from live feeds now include who Daniel Durston might nominate for eviction. Daniel is the first Head of Household for the BB24 cast, and he is expected to host a Nomination Ceremony at some point on Friday (July 8).

Daniel won a two-stage challenge on the BB24 season premiere, leaving him with the power in the house. He isn’t the only one who is safe, as Joe “Pooch” Pucciarelli became the Backstage Boss and earned Week 1 safety.

Based on those Day 1 developments, it should not be surprising that Daniel and Pooch appear keen on working together this summer. It’s also in Daniel’s best interest to keep a good relationship with Pooch since he can’t be put on the block.

Big Brother 2022 spoilers: Who might Daniel nominate for eviction?

There are several people that Daniel is already close with in the Big Brother house, and the people at the top of that list are Pooch, Matt Turner, and Nicole Layog. That trio is completely safe, with a few other houseguests also on Daniel’s good side based on chats he has had during the first few days.

Many houseguests have been in Daniel’s ear about people who could be put on the block, with most of them seemingly doing it to ensure they don’t wind up on the block themselves. Daniel also cannot nominate Alyssa Snider, Brittany Hoopes, or Paloma Aguilar. The three women got a Backstage Pass and were part of the first America’s Vote for Big Brother 24.

Early Friday morning, before he finally went to bed from a late night on Thursday, Daniel could be seen on the Big Brother live feeds stating to himself that the easiest way out of Week 1 is to nominate Michael Bruner and Terrance Higgins.

Someone else at risk is Taylor Hale, as she is outside of the alliances forming with the other women in the house, and her name keeps getting brought up to Daniel as someone worth targeting.

Why would Daniel nominate Michael and Terrance?

When it comes to fitting in with the rest of the Big Brother 24 cast, it appears that Michael and Terrance are the two on the outskirts of what has been happening. This would make them really easy targets for Daniel in Week 1 and, in his eyes, possibly the best way to keep from getting blood on his hands.

Terrance has been seen talking about not fitting in with the other BB24 houseguests, so it would not be surprising if he became one of the first nominees.

And then there is Big Brother superfan Michael Bruner. He appears to be having difficulty formulating strong friendships in the house, which would make it easier for Daniel to pick him off in Week 1.

Things could easily shift for Terrance and Michael, but they are definitely on Daniel’s radar ahead of the first Big Brother 2022 Nomination Ceremony.

On the Big Brother Summer 2022 TV schedule, the Nomination Ceremony should be a part of the next episode. And the great news is that the production team will have a lot of footage to work with from the first few days, which could lead to a very interesting episode.

Will HOH Daniel take the easy way out and just go after two people in weak positions? Or will he use his power to target a big threat? Stay tuned!

Big Brother 24, Episode 2 airs Sunday, July 10 at 8/7c on CBS.