Big Brother recap: A delusional nominee, lots of tears, and a Power of Veto

Big Brother 23, Episode 9 aired on Wednesday night, and it focused on who won the Power of Veto. A lot of time was spent on the HOH run of Xavier Prather and the people he had placed on the block — Brent Champagne and Britini D’Angelo.

Xavier confirmed that he was targeting Brent because he was “rubbing people the wrong way” in the first Diary Room session. Brent then had his turn where he whined about being too good to be on the block.

Britini was shown crying in her bedroom again and then speaking angrily in a Diary Room session about it not being fair that she was nominated again.

Azah Awasum had a DR of her own where she cried about not being honest to Britini. She said she was having trouble with her morals inside of the game.

Brent makes a pitch to Xavier to extend his BB23 life

Brent went to meet with Xavier and talked up his game, saying he wasn’t stupid and that he wasn’t the type of person to ever be used as a pawn. The edit of the episode showed Brent’s team laughing about him in another room at the same time that he was campaigning to Xavier.

Later, Brent went to chat with his team, where he concocted a plan to stay in the game, and his team went along with what he was saying, but they had no plans to keep him in the game. Below is an image displaying what Brent said about Xavier.

The ChrisAlyss showmance

More of the showmance between Christian Birkenberger and Alyssa Lopez was shown. They got caught making out, under blankets, on the HOH bed when Xavier walked in on them. He didn’t like that very much.

As for that name, ChrisAlyss, it’s the name that the couple has given themselves in the Big Brother house.

The Week 3 Veto Competition

Xavier picked Christian (his choice), Brent picked Derek Frazier, and Britini picked Whitney Williams as the additional players in the Veto Competition. They then went to the backyard to begin competing.

Britini was up first, and she challenged Brent. Brent was shown in a DR session saying he didn’t even need to win the Power of Veto because he was safe. Brent then beat Britini.

Xavier was up next, and he also challenged Brent. Xavier beat Brent, and it meant both nominees were already out of the game.

Derek Frazier took his turn, and he challenged Whitney. Derek F beat Whitney.

Christian was finally up, and he challenged Derek F, who was still dizzy from his last turn. Christian beat Derek F easily.

The final round of the Veto Competition was Christian against Xavier.

Christian won the Power of Veto.

Following the Veto Competition, Brent said he wouldn’t even ask Christian to use the POV because he had the votes to stay.

A predictable BB23 Veto Ceremony

At the Veto Ceremony, Christian chose not to use the Power of Veto. He kept the nominations the same, meaning either Britini D’Angelo or Brent Champagne is going home next.

Some spoilers about Big Brother 23

The target has been set, and the Big Brother 23 cast already has their votes ready for eviction night.

Outside of the house, Frenchie is doing an auction of items he wore in the house. He is doing it to help out a charity.

And looking ahead, there are already some Big Brother spoilers about the next targets who have been revealed on the live feeds. It looks like Week 4 could be really interesting for the BB23 houseguests.

Big Brother 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.